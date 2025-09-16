header image

September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
| Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
Clinkunbroomer

On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.

The newly named Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer Castaic Sports Complex will stand as a lasting tribute to his service, sacrifice and dedication to the community.

Clinkunbroomer was a Santa Clarita Valley resident and West Ranch High School graduate

“Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer will never be forgotten,” said Barger. “Renaming the Castaic Sports Complex in his honor is a way to keep his memory alive and ensure future generations know the depth of his commitment to his community. This dedication is more than a name on a building. It’s a tribute to his life, his legacy, and the family who proudly carried the badge before him.”29-year-old Kevin Cataneo Salazar of Palmdale

Clinkunbroomer, an eight-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was killed by 29-year-old Kevin Cataneo Salazar of Palmdale while on duty in the Antelope Valley on Sept. 16, 2023. A fourth-generation deputy whose family’s legacy of service stretches back decades, Clinkunbroomer is remembered for his courage, kindness and dedication to mentoring new deputies.

As part of the Board of Supervisors action, the board also directed the Department of Parks and Recreation to collaborate with the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation to establish an annual scholarship supporting youth programs at the newly renamed sports complex.

Click here to view a video of Supervisor Barger’s comments during the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Sept. 19-22: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass

Sept. 19-22: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
This will be another extended weekend of lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations. 
FULL STORY...

Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure

Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill After Quartz Hill Post Office Closure
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) and Rep. Rick W. Allen (R-GA-12) have introduced the Contract Postal Unit Transparency Act, legislation designed to require the United States Postal Service to provide reports on how the closure of contract postal units will impact residents and allow for public hearings before any closure takes place.
FULL STORY...

DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers

DACC Reduce Cat Adoption Fees for ‘9 Lives, 15 Days’ at all Animal Care Centers
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will lower the adoption fee for cats during its "9 Lives, 15 Days" at all L.A. County Animal Care Centers through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center to Host Emergency Preparedness, Touch a Truck, Adoption Event

Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center to Host Emergency Preparedness, Touch a Truck, Adoption Event
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to its emergency preparedness, Touch a Truck and Adoption Event, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 18: Hart District to Hold Community Discussion on Safety, Wellness
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.
