On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.

The newly named Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer Castaic Sports Complex will stand as a lasting tribute to his service, sacrifice and dedication to the community.

Clinkunbroomer was a Santa Clarita Valley resident and West Ranch High School graduate

“Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer will never be forgotten,” said Barger. “Renaming the Castaic Sports Complex in his honor is a way to keep his memory alive and ensure future generations know the depth of his commitment to his community. This dedication is more than a name on a building. It’s a tribute to his life, his legacy, and the family who proudly carried the badge before him.”29-year-old Kevin Cataneo Salazar of Palmdale

Clinkunbroomer, an eight-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was killed by 29-year-old Kevin Cataneo Salazar of Palmdale while on duty in the Antelope Valley on Sept. 16, 2023. A fourth-generation deputy whose family’s legacy of service stretches back decades, Clinkunbroomer is remembered for his courage, kindness and dedication to mentoring new deputies.

As part of the Board of Supervisors action, the board also directed the Department of Parks and Recreation to collaborate with the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation to establish an annual scholarship supporting youth programs at the newly renamed sports complex.

Click here to view a video of Supervisor Barger’s comments during the Board of Supervisors meeting.

