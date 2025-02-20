Supes Seek Applicants for Governance Reform Task Force

The Los Angeles county Board of Supervisors are seeking applicants for its newly formed Governance Reform Task Force.

Last November, Los Angeles county voters passed Measure G, a Charter amendment aimed at making major changes at how the county is governed with key milestones set for the future.

To help guide this transition, the Board of Supervisors is setting up the Governance Reform Task Force. This group will include community leaders and residents who will work together to offer recommendations to the Board.

The Task Force is expected to hold its first meeting by Friday, May 30 and finish its work no later than Dec. 3, 2028, unless extended. Task Force members will be paid on a per diem basis.

“This is a great opportunity for those passionate about public service to make a meaningful impact on the governance reform in Los Angeles county,” said Edward Yen, Executive Officer of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

For more information and to apply, visit https://measureg.lacounty.gov/join-the-task-force.

Applications must be received by Friday, March 7.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...