Supes Set $100K Reward for Info on Shooter of LASD Deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the shooting of two LASD deputies at the MLK Transit Center in Compton on Saturday evening.

According to video surveillance footage, at approximately 6:58 p.m., a lone gunman ambushed the two deputies at the Compton Blue Line Station at 275 North Willowbrook Avenue.

The suspect approached the deputies’ patrol vehicle from behind and fired several rounds from his firearm through the vehicle’s passenger window at the two deputies, striking them both multiple times in the upper torso.

The suspect then ran from the scene. The deputies sustained critical injuries and remain in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 28-30 years old, wearing dark clothing.

In response to the ambush, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Sunday issued the following statement and announced the introduction of a $100,000 reward in collaboration with Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas for any information leading to the capture of the individual who ambushed the deputies.

“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the news of two young Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were ambushed last night while in their patrol vehicle at the MLK Transit Center in Compton,” Barger said in a statement.

“The lone suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds, critically injuring both deputies,” Barger said. “The video footage of this heinous act is troubling in the cowardly nature of the crime. On Tuesday, I will ask my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors to approve my motion co-authored by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to issue a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.”

Barger added that over the past several months as the region responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has seen “the best in people.”

“There are so many individuals who have shown their true compassion and resiliency in weathering this public health crisis,” she said. “But we are also bearing witness to the worst in people during these dark times. Communities across the nation, and now here in our county, are becoming victims to those preying on the vulnerable and turning peaceful opportunities into violence.

“(Saturday) night’s horrendous action has made clear to me that the anti-law enforcement rhetoric that has been mixed in with civil unrest has created a toxic and dangerous environment. Not only for those who are working to serve and protect us – but also for those communities they are trying to protect,” she said. “And it is most ironic that this recent violent act happened outside the MLK Transit Center – a building named for the great leader who spent his short life advocating for peace and compassion in seeking justice.

“This must stop,” Barger said. “And I am committed to doing whatever is needed to find balance and bring an end to the forces feeding this violence.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the P3 mobile app on Google Play or the App Store, or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.