Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Supes Set $100K Reward for Info on Shooter of LASD Deputies
| Monday, Sep 14, 2020
reward

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the shooting of two LASD deputies at the MLK Transit Center in Compton on Saturday evening.

According to video surveillance footage, at approximately 6:58 p.m., a lone gunman ambushed the two deputies at the Compton Blue Line Station at 275 North Willowbrook Avenue.

The suspect approached the deputies’ patrol vehicle from behind and fired several rounds from his firearm through the vehicle’s passenger window at the two deputies, striking them both multiple times in the upper torso.

The suspect then ran from the scene. The deputies sustained critical injuries and remain in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 28-30 years old, wearing dark clothing.

In response to the ambush, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Sunday issued the following statement and announced the introduction of a $100,000 reward in collaboration with Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas for any information leading to the capture of the individual who ambushed the deputies.

“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the news of two young Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were ambushed last night while in their patrol vehicle at the MLK Transit Center in Compton,” Barger said in a statement.

“The lone suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds, critically injuring both deputies,” Barger said. “The video footage of this heinous act is troubling in the cowardly nature of the crime. On Tuesday, I will ask my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors to approve my motion co-authored by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to issue a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.”

Barger added that over the past several months as the region responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has seen “the best in people.”

“There are so many individuals who have shown their true compassion and resiliency in weathering this public health crisis,” she said. “But we are also bearing witness to the worst in people during these dark times. Communities across the nation, and now here in our county, are becoming victims to those preying on the vulnerable and turning peaceful opportunities into violence.

“(Saturday) night’s horrendous action has made clear to me that the anti-law enforcement rhetoric that has been mixed in with civil unrest has created a toxic and dangerous environment. Not only for those who are working to serve and protect us – but also for those communities they are trying to protect,” she said. “And it is most ironic that this recent violent act happened outside the MLK Transit Center – a building named for the great leader who spent his short life advocating for peace and compassion in seeking justice.

“This must stop,” Barger said. “And I am committed to doing whatever is needed to find balance and bring an end to the forces feeding this violence.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the P3 mobile app on Google Play or the App Store, or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Reminder: Sept. 30 is Deadline to Complete 2020 U.S. Census
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
Reminder: Sept. 30 is Deadline to Complete 2020 U.S. Census
A reminder for Los Angeles County residents who have not yet completed the 2020 U.S. Census: September 30 is the deadline.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC
College of the Canyons has received a $20,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association (GLANCDA) in support of the college’s automotive technology program.
Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC
Supes Launch ‘Stay Housed L.A. County’ Legal Aid Program for Tenants
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Monday launched Stay Housed L.A. County, a countywide initiative to provide legal assistance and support for tenants facing eviction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supes Launch ‘Stay Housed L.A. County’ Legal Aid Program for Tenants
Now Shooting in SCV: Feature Film, TV Shows, Commercials, Music Vid
TV shows, commercials, a feature film, a short subject, and a music video are all shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of September 14-20, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office.
Now Shooting in SCV: Feature Film, TV Shows, Commercials, Music Vid
Santa Clarita Public Library Celebrates Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and invites residents to join in on the fun from September 15 through October 15.
Santa Clarita Public Library Celebrates Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month
Hart District Named California ‘Organization of the Year’ by Social Workers
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been named the State Organization of the Year 2020 by the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter.
Hart District Named California ‘Organization of the Year’ by Social Workers
Santa Clarita Unveils Long-awaited Bike Park
Whether you’re a professional rider or looking to try something new, Santa Clarita has officially opened a designated bike park to practice jumps and soon race against others, city officials announced Friday.
Santa Clarita Unveils Long-awaited Bike Park
Reminder: Sept. 30 is Deadline to Complete 2020 U.S. Census
A reminder for Los Angeles County residents who have not yet completed the 2020 U.S. Census: September 30 is the deadline.
Reminder: Sept. 30 is Deadline to Complete 2020 U.S. Census
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
Mountasia Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Mountasia Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 252,066 Cases Countywide, 43 New Deaths; SCV Nears 5,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 43 new deaths and 1,115 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 5,594 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 252,066 Cases Countywide, 43 New Deaths; SCV Nears 5,600 Cases
Bobcat Fire Smoke Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to declare the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is unhealthy.
Bobcat Fire Smoke Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory
Academy Sets Representation, Inclusion Standards for ‘Best Picture’ Oscar
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility in the "Best Picture" category, as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative.
Academy Sets Representation, Inclusion Standards for ‘Best Picture’ Oscar
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15, at 3 p.m.
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission has released the agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15 starting at 6 p.m.
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Among the bills California Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday is AB 1867, legislation that immediately extends critical paid sick days protections to the state’s workforce.
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
At Solomon’s Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom alongside Senator Anna Caballero signed three bills into law Wednesday to boost the recovery of small businesses grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and another to jumpstart state construction projects.
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after she reportedly turned herself in on felony vandalism charges related to the Black Lives Matter street painting, marking the third arrest in connection to the incident.
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Castaic Town Council members are planning to hold elections for five seats, as well as a special election for a second vacancy for the Region 5 spot, according to the council website.
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
