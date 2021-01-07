header image

1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
| Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
SoCal Edison
The Sourthern California Edison, Solemint Substation on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Thursday, 120320. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Los Angeles County is set to reach out to the state and the California Public Utilities Commission to address Southern California Edison’s power shutoffs in an effort to lessen the impacts on ratepayers, after a series of blackouts that left thousands in the dark over the holidays.

The move comes after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion brought forth by county Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Her 5th District includes some of the communities most affected by the shutoffs, including Canyon Country, Acton and Agua Dulce.

SoCal Edison launched its Public Safety Power Shutoff program about three years ago to de-energize circuits in areas where weather conditions pose a high risk for wildfires.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen the growing devastation of wildfires in our communities,” said Barger during the Tuesday meeting. “However, Edison’s efforts come at a cost to its customers. In less trying times, power shutoffs can be a significant nuisance. During a pandemic, when there are no other options available, they can be devastating.”

Barger and state lawmakers whose districts include the Santa Clarita Valley have heard from constituents about how the shutoffs have left residents without water and access to the internet and cell service, leaving them unable to receive emergency updates. Acton and Agua Dulce have faced five PSPS events since mid-October and the most recent shutoffs occurred on Thanksgiving Day and just before Christmas Eve when temperatures dropped below freezing levels.

The supervisors received nearly two dozen comments from the public in support of Barger’s motion, including from resident Ferdinand Metz.

“We are constantly getting our power shut off with no options. Sometimes it’s for days. Without a generator, I have to trash a lot of food. There must be a better solution. We don’t want brush fires either, but some kind of safe solution would be great,” read Metz’s comment.

Barger’s approved motion now allows the county to reach out to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles Delegation and the California Public Utilities Commission, whose rules allow for the shutoffs, and request reviews of SoCal Edison’s power shutoff program. The move could include joining the Acton Town Council’s efforts in reviewing the CPUC’s rules.

“The community of Acton has been particularly affected by SCE’s PSPS program, thus we are very grateful that the board is considering a variety of actions that will alleviate our burden and mitigate deleterious PSPS impacts on our residents,” read a comment in support of the motion as submitted by Jacqueline Ayer, Acton Town Council Utilities Committee chair.

The goal is to also address proper notification and communication to the impacted communities and to mandate certain requirements, such as the deployment of battery-backup systems and generator programs, for the continuation of power shutoffs, according to the motion.

Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 258 new deaths and 11,841 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 79th fatality since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and Clarion Partners has announced that construction on the next building at The Center at Needham Ranch has commenced.
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump a “God-awful” display and called on Trump to urge his supporters to evacuate the building.
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
The MAIN is welcoming the New Year with a series of free virtual shows for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
A woman has died after being shot in the chest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
In an effort to help Santa Clarita Valley residents in need of someone to talk to, teens Caitlin Ong and Kyle Fabella created Lucy’s Psychiatry, a peer-counseling service.
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday extending and enhancing the countywide ban on evictions and a rent-relief program as the county awaits its share of the $25 billion in additional federal assistance for renters.
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
Newsom Proposes $600 Payments to Low-Income Californians, Eviction Moratorium Extension
As millions of Californians struggle to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced two immediate action items in his 2021-22 State Budget proposal to help low-income Californians.
Newsom Proposes $600 Payments to Low-Income Californians, Eviction Moratorium Extension
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Amid reports of the nightmarish circumstances in overrun Southern California hospitals, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday while resources are thin, the hospital hasn’t been impacted by a recent order that prevents ambulance crews from transporting patients with slim chances for survival.
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of “hero pay” for frontline workers at larger grocery and drug retail stores during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
A tax workshop titled “Understand the Basics - Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
A traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a power line cut power to approximately 1,200 Sand Canyon residents Tuesday morning.
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
City of Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to take part in the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey, which is available now through Monday, Jan. 25.
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
It is with great pleasure that the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees announces they have selected Mayreen Burk as the new School Board President, effective Dec. 14, 2020.
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Pruning your plants is a necessary part of gardening. It helps to improve growth, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants.
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Val Verde Tuesday.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver of a loaded Ace Hardware truck who died after the big rig fell down an embankment off Interstate 5 on Monday.
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
