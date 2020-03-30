Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze

In their meeting Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion to approve a hiring freeze and a freeze on non-essential services, supplies and equipment purchases.

Fifth District Supervisor and Board Chair Kathryn Barger and First District Supervisor Hilda Solis authored the motion as county revenues experience a precipitous decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dramatic mitigation measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 will continue to significantly hurt local businesses and employment,” the motion reads.

“Based upon this reduction in consumer spending, there will be a corresponding decrease in several key revenue sources that the County receives to finance its essential operations. Ultimately, COVID-19’s impact to the economy and the County’s budget will depend on its severity and duration.

“Section 9.140 of the Board of Supervisors Policy Manual ‘Hard-Hiring Freeze and Freeze on Non-Essential Services, Supplies and Equipment Purchases’ provides authority and guidelines to implement action that may help mitigate these negative impacts.”

Specifically, the motion if passed would:

1. Approve the immediate implementation of a hard-hiring freeze, excluding critical health and safety positions as determined by the CEO.

2. Instruct the CEO to implement and administer the hard-hiring freeze.

3. Instruct the CEO to work with the Auditor-Controller to freeze non-essential purchases of services, supplies, and equipment, including non-essential travel and training.

4. Suspend and delay the approval and implementation of any new unfunded nonessential programs being presented to the Board.

5. Provide a written report with an analysis and implications of the financial events that have taken place during budget hearings in May.

6. Direct the Chief Executive Officer to establish an exemption process that allows departments to request an exemption to the freeze based on the necessity for essential services/purchases on a case by case basis.

Read the complete hiring freeze motion here.