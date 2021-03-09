Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.

The Valencia project, located west of Interstate 5, is a long-term, master-planned community proposed to consists of approximately 25,000 dwelling units, 13 million square feet of commercial, industrial and other non-residential uses and 10,000 acres of protected open space.

In addition, the community is expected to include public facilities, such as park and recreation facilities, road and bridge improvements, landscaping, storm drains, as well as sewer and water improvements.

This motion would approve the $118,224.38 the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District has spent for operations, maintenance and capital projects from October through December 2020, as well as a recommended wastewater service charge, which is reported yearly and collected via a homeowner’s property tax.

The current service charge rate per single-family home is $54.72 per month, or $656.60 per year, and is set to increase to $56.36 per month, or $676.30 per year for the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the district’s report, which is determined by the number of dwellings and is likely to increase as more of the community is developed.

The Board of Supervisors is also expected to discuss the formation of two new Mello-Roos, or community facilities districts, to establish a special tax to finance infrastructure improvements and services for the Valencia project.

