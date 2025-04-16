header image

April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Supes Unanimously Approve $47.9B County Budget for 2025-26
| Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 5-0 to apporve the $47.9 billion recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. the recommended spending plan includes 3% cuts to some departments and the elimination of 310 vacant positions, but no layoffs.

Board Chair Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley on the Board of Supervisors, issued the following statement:

“While a $47.9 billion budget may sound like a lot, it’s important to remember that Los Angeles County has a long list of responsibilities, especially when it comes to protecting and preserving the safety net services upon which our most vulnerable residents rely.

Despite the fiscal pressures we face, I’m proud that we’ve established a rainy-day fund to help cushion the impact. I’ve long championed responsible, forward-thinking budgeting, and we’re seeing the benefits of that prudent planning today.

This year’s budget recommendation reflects the reality of the moment. We’re facing historic financial challenges, many of which are still developing. The destruction caused by the January wildfires, including the Eaton and Palisades fires, demands more than just short-term responses—it requires long-term investments to support impacted residents on the road to full recovery.

I support our county’s continued commitment to addressing homelessness and mental health. The budget’s $102 million in one-time funding to expand interim and permanent supportive housing, along with 149 new Department of Mental Health positions, will strengthen our crisis response system and improve access to essential services for children, adolescents, and others in need.

I’m also glad to support continued investment in recruiting and retaining Sheriff’s deputies. It’s a vital step toward bolstering our public safety workforce and engaging qualified applicants right away so we can adequately hire to keep our communities safe.”
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
