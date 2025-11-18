Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to clear the way for the Entrada South/Valencia Commerce Center development project, one of the largest proposals to come before the board in recent years.

Located west of The Old Road and bordered by both the northern and southern portions of Magic Mountain Parkway, Entrada South will introduce 91 lots containing 1,574 multi-family units, both apartments and condominiums. As part of this housing mix, the developer will build 110 affordable units on-site and add at least 78 more affordable units off-site for households earning up to 65 percent of the area median income, which is approximately $69,300 for a four-person household in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Valencia Commerce Center features a substantial economic development component. More than 4 million square feet of industrial and commercial space will be added to the area, which is expected to help create more than 10,000 jobs.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, who represents the unincorporated area where the project is located, emphasized the project’s importance.

“Entrada South is another big step forward towards addressing the housing affordability crisis in the region, which was only made worse by the recent Los Angeles wildfires,” Barger said. “I’ve heard stories from survivors struggling to find housing, citing monthly rent payments exceeding $8,000 per month. One of the most powerful solutions we as a Board wield is the approval of responsible housing development to keep up with demand. I’m committed to supporting projects that make home ownership an achievable goal for young and older generations alike.”

The Southern California Association of Governments estimates that Los Angeles County needs more than 800,000 additional housing units to keep up with demand, with more than 90,000 of those lacking in unincorporated communities.

Traffic management and transportation improvements were key aspects of the Entrada South planning process and a focal part of Barger’s review prior to approval. The project’s developer, the Newhall Land and Farming Company, a subsidiary of Fivepoint Holding, LLC will finance up to $62 million and dedicate the necessary right-of-way to support The Old Road improvements. This major investment will reduce the county’s contributions for this nearly $250 million dollar project and ensure that the multimodal transportation project proceeds on schedule to serve existing and future residents throughout the valley.

Fire safety was also a key focus of the county’s review of the project. Entrada South includes homes built to fire-resilient codes and incorporates underground utilities that help reduce the risk of ignition from powerlines.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony J. Marrone testified before the Board of Supervisors cast their vote. He shared that Fire Station 46, located nearby in Mission Village, is moving forward with construction set to begin in early 2026.

The Entrada South project also provides expansive open-space and recreation amenities. More than 340 acres will be preserved as open space, including 28 acres designated as a protected Spineflower Preserve. Within this natural landscape, the development will provide new public trails that connect directly to the region’s existing trail network. A new 5.4-acre public park will be built, accompanied by 20 private recreational lots located adjacent to residential areas.

Like this: Like Loading...