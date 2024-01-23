header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
| Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
la county arts

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.

For more than 40 years, The Music Center’s programs in the community were focused primarily in school settings, providing hundreds of quality performances to youth throughout Los Angeles County. In 2022, the program expanded to public venues such as parks, libraries, senior centers, and civic events.

“This motion harnesses the power of the County’s communication resources to make more communities aware that they have high quality, no-cost performing arts resources at their fingertips,” said Barger. “Our lower-income and rural communities may not be able to afford or attend a performance in downtown Los Angeles, so bringing the arts to venues where the public is already gathered is an outstanding approach. This is also a win-win opportunity to expand the reach of The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A. in support of community mental health and well-being.”

The motion will provide a much needed economic boost to the performing arts sector, which has continued to struggle post pandemic. According to the Otis College Report on the Creative Economy, employment in the performing arts sector in 2021 was at approximately 19% below 2018 levels. The Arts Grown L.A. program puts local artists to work with good-paying jobs. In 2023 alone, the program brought nearly 200 performances to communities countywide.

“We are honored that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors acknowledged The Music Center’s work in collaboration with communities and civic entities to provide cultural arts performances for youth, families and communities as part of our Arts Grown L.A. initiative. The Music Center strives to deepen the cultural life of every resident of Los Angeles County, and providing performances through Arts Grown L.A. is an important part of our work to accomplish this goal,” said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

The Music Center is also soliciting artists countywide for participation in Arts Grown L.A., with an April 30 deadline to apply.

Click here for more information on those opportunities and to view a list of free upcoming community performances.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities

Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

County Prepares for Weekend Storms

County Prepares for Weekend Storms
Friday, Jan 19, 2024
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
Friday, Jan 19, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton

LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
Friday, Jan 19, 2024
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
FULL STORY...

AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill

AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board approved modifications Wednesday to an Order for Abatement requiring Chiquita Canyon Landfill to address ongoing concerns at its facility.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
It is not too late for students and community members to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2024 semester, which starts on Monday, Feb. 5.
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine2Wine, Circle of Hope Cancer Supporrt Center's annual wine tasting fundraiser. Vine2Wine will be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, March 16 for an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage.
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
In a significant milestone for public safety, the California Highway Patrol documented a substantial reduction in the number of freeway shootings across the state. The number of confirmed freeway shootings in California dropped from 349 to 274 last year, a reduction of more than 21% from the previous year and a 38% reduction from 2021.
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Valencia campus and Thursday, March 14, at the Canyon Country campus, to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus
Say “I Love You” with a serenade and a flower and leave your sweetheart speechless. Nothing says you care like a Singing Valentine from the Harmony Hills Chorus.
Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
In an effort to make higher education affordable for all families, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth announced she is hosting a Cash for College webinar in collaboration with California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet
It was a tough day in the pool for The Master's University swim teams, with the men's team losing to Biola 113-78 and the women's team falling short 138-46 Saturday in La Mirada, Calif.
TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet
Cougars Squander Early Lead in 84-78 Loss to AVC
Joshua Barnett scored 30 points and Jonah El-Farra added 17 more but it wasn't enough as Antelope Valley exited Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage with an 84-78 conference victory on Saturday night.
Cougars Squander Early Lead in 84-78 Loss to AVC
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
SCVNews.com