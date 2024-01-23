Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.

For more than 40 years, The Music Center’s programs in the community were focused primarily in school settings, providing hundreds of quality performances to youth throughout Los Angeles County. In 2022, the program expanded to public venues such as parks, libraries, senior centers, and civic events.

“This motion harnesses the power of the County’s communication resources to make more communities aware that they have high quality, no-cost performing arts resources at their fingertips,” said Barger. “Our lower-income and rural communities may not be able to afford or attend a performance in downtown Los Angeles, so bringing the arts to venues where the public is already gathered is an outstanding approach. This is also a win-win opportunity to expand the reach of The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A. in support of community mental health and well-being.”

The motion will provide a much needed economic boost to the performing arts sector, which has continued to struggle post pandemic. According to the Otis College Report on the Creative Economy, employment in the performing arts sector in 2021 was at approximately 19% below 2018 levels. The Arts Grown L.A. program puts local artists to work with good-paying jobs. In 2023 alone, the program brought nearly 200 performances to communities countywide.

“We are honored that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors acknowledged The Music Center’s work in collaboration with communities and civic entities to provide cultural arts performances for youth, families and communities as part of our Arts Grown L.A. initiative. The Music Center strives to deepen the cultural life of every resident of Los Angeles County, and providing performances through Arts Grown L.A. is an important part of our work to accomplish this goal,” said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

The Music Center is also soliciting artists countywide for participation in Arts Grown L.A., with an April 30 deadline to apply.

Click here for more information on those opportunities and to view a list of free upcoming community performances.

