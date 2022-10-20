header image

October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Support Your Local Chamber Day Brings Awareness to Area Businesses
| Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Santa Clarita

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, aims to spread awareness about local businesses and to support continuous growth throughout the business community.

The SCV Chamber has continued to support businesses by stimulating initiatives, creating awareness, advocating, educating, and connecting the business community throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to advance their goals and interests.

In recognition of the national Support Your Local Chamber Day, the SCV Chamber was recognized by Mayor Laurene Weste and the City Council for being an integral part of the local business community.

This morning, the SCV Chamber’s management were featured speakers at College of the Canyon’s Business Alliance to discuss the extensive benefits of being a Chamber member and the accomplishments of the organization. Thursday night, the SCV Chamber will host its monthly mixer at MB2 Entertainment as part of the Support Your Local Chamber Day where Assemblymember Suzette Valladares will present the Chamber with a certificate of recognition.

“The SCV Chamber of Commerce is often viewed as your business partner. It is a valuable tool for any small business owner, and it should be fully embraced,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, board chair for the SCV Chamber. “The SCV Chamber of Commerce represents more than 65,000 member employees by promoting business growth and enhancing the vitality of the community through value-driven member services, educational programs, strategic partnerships, community outreach, and legislative advocacy.”

Below is a snapshot of a few of the SCV Chamber’s accomplishments and member benefits:

– Launched a 401k Retirement Plan for its members to provide a resource to businesses that needed to address new state regulations for employers to offer retirement plans to its workers in partnership with LBW Insurance and Financial Services.

– Launched a Medical Insurance Benefits plan for its chamber member businesses to help provide competitive prices for small businesses by bringing member businesses together.

– Created the ImpactSCV grassroots advocacy effort to better amplify the voice of our businesses through strategic email generating campaigns on important business issues. To-date, the program has generated more than 7,000 emails for over a dozen campaigns in less than 18 months.

– Lead a Frontline Workers Gratitude Campaign, in partnership with community leaders and businesses, that raised over $40k from the community and then injected that back to local retail businesses with the purchase of gift cards that were presented to frontline workers.

– Created a Shop Local campaign to support small businesses which ran from March-November 2021 to encourage people to shop local and win prizes.

– Partnered with PPE unite and L.A. County to host a successful PPE drive which provided free PPE in the middle of the pandemic to nearly 200 local businesses.

“A Chamber of Commerce definition is a local organization that gathers business leaders working in the community. The intention is to advance the goals and interests of the organization and others operating in the area,” said Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The SCV Chamber has undoubtedly set the bar to a new level, for what a leading business organization should be doing with its advocacy and education for its business community. We thank all our members and partners who are integral to our success.”
10-20-2022 Support Your Local Chamber Day Brings Awareness to Area Businesses
10-19-2022 Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Announces Sales of Two Local Properties
10-19-2022 New Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus from Princess Cruises Kicks off Holiday Season in Grand Fashion
10-18-2022 Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
10-18-2022 Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
