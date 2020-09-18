Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Members of the civilian Los Angeles County Sheriff Department watchdog group on Thursday called for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign over his department’s lack of transparency on fatal police shootings and other issues.

The COVID-19 quarantine provided some with time to catch up on their favorite TV series or try a new hobby, but for Valencia resident Jeff Bomberger, it has earned him a ticket to the Catalina Film Festival.

A new art exhibit titled “ABC Canvas” and depicting every letter in the alphabet has come to Santa Clarita City Hall’s First Floor Gallery.

The William S. Hart Union High School District is accepting applications for a new member of its Personnel Commission.

As wildfires rage up and down the West Coast, a panel of experts from Stanford University said Friday that exposure to high levels of pollution from wildfire smoke is the equivalent of smoking seven cigarettes a day.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

Washington and Oregon, members of the Western States Pact, will participate with California in piloting a project to test promising exposure notification technology, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.

The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.

Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed AB 1876, further expanding access to the California Earned Income Tax Credit to ensure all California tax filers, specifically undocumented ITIN filers who are otherwise eligible, may qualify for the CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit.

A three-story storage facility in Canyon Country is headed to the Santa Clarita City Council for consideration following design changes approved by the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.

Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed legislation ensuring millions more Californians can utilize Paid Family Leave benefits they pay for without the fear of job loss.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths and 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 5,737 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.

City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community.

Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.

City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke.