Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect

Detectives are thanking Santa Clarita residents’ surveillance cameras with helping them catch a burglary suspect.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, March 13, in a Saugus neighborhood off Seco Canyon Road.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was alerted to a burglary in progress at a residence. Deputies were at the home within minutes, but the suspect had fled the scene.

Through surveillance videos submitted by residents and witness statements, detectives were able to identify the suspect. Deputies and detectives conducted surveillance at several locations and enlisted the assistance of LASD’s Burglary-Robbery Task Force (BRTF), a specialized team within the department’s Major Crimes Bureau.

On Tuesday, March 31, the suspect, 30-year-old Steven Gonzales, was located and arrested by BRTF detectives in Panorama City. Gonzalez is a previously convicted felon with a criminal history of illegal firearms and narcotics offenses.

Gonzales was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail on felony charges of residential burglary and assault. He is currently being held on $50,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court appearance on Thursday, April 2, at San Fernando North Valley Superior Court.

Lt. Ignacio Somoano, of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, reminds residents that anyone who captures video of suspicious activity could help detectives solve crimes. Video surveillance can be submitted to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station via email at SantaClaritaMedia@lasd.org. Somoano asks that residents include the street, block number, date and approximate time in the email accompanying the video.