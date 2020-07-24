[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Survey: Staying at Home is Taking a Toll on Families
| Friday, Jul 24, 2020
staying at home

Life staying at home in COVID-19 lockdown is unsettling the physical and mental wellbeing of parents and their children, according to a new national survey published Friday in the journal Pediatrics.

A survey taken in early June by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center asked parents with children younger than 18 to assess changes in their health, insurance status, food security, use of public food assistance, child care, and use of health care services since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The survey showed that 27% of parents reported worsening mental health for themselves, 14% reported worsening behavioral health for their children, and 24% of parents reported loss of regular child care.

Results were similar across race, ethnicity, income, education level and location, though women and unmarried parents reported a larger decline in mental wellbeing.

Families with young children report worse mental health than those with older children, indicating the central role that child care arrangements play in the day-to-day functioning of the family.

“The loss of regular childcare related to Covid-19 has been a major shock to many families,” said Dr. Matthew M. Davis, interim chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“In almost half of all cases where parents said that their own mental health had worsened and that their children’s behavior had worsened during the pandemic, they had lost their usual childcare arrangements. We need to be aware of these types of stressors for families, which extend far beyond COVID-19 as an infection or an illness.”

The impact of life during a pandemic on the mental health of children is still being assessed. In a study published in JAMA Pediatrics in April, researchers in China’s Hubei Province examined a sample group of 2,330 schoolchildren for signs of emotional distress.

Children who responded to the survey had been in lockdown for an average of 33.7 days, much shorter than the span most U.S. children have been at home, yet 22.6% of them reported depressive symptoms and 18.9% were suffering anxiety. Hubei’s capital city is Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus emerged in late 2019.

Food insecurity is also on the rise. In April, nearly 41% of mothers with children younger than 13 reported recent food insecurity, according to an analysis from the Brookings Institution.

According to Feeding America, more than 54 million people in the United States are facing hunger during the pandemic: more than at the peak of the Great Recession, and staggering closer to the Great Depression, when historians estimate 60 million Americans went hungry.

“COVID-19 and measures to control its spread have had a substantial effect on the nation’s children,” said Dr. Stephen Patrick, director of the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy and a neonatologist at Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

“Today an increasing number of the nation’s children are going hungry, losing insurance, employer-sponsored insurance and their regular childcare. The situation is urgent and requires immediate attention from federal and state policymakers.”

— By Victoria Preiskop, CNS
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, 'Sullivans in Pandemic City' creator Jeff Hagkull found himself with a lot of time on his hands.
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Complaints about Santa Clarita Valley businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures have increased to more than 200 over the past two months, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, which broke down Thursday what happens when businesses fail to comply.
Survey: Staying at Home is Taking a Toll on Families
Life staying at home in COVID-19 lockdown is unsettling the physical and mental wellbeing of parents and their children, according to a new national survey published Friday in the journal Pediatrics.
Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Castaic, Parolee in Canyon Country
In separate incidents Thursday morning, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case in Castaic and a man for allegedly violating his parole in Canyon Country.
CDC Releases Revised Guidelines in Favor of Reopening Schools
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released revised guidelines Thursday in favor of reopening schools as parents and teachers become increasingly anxious about sending the nation’s 55 million school children into brick-and-mortar institutions during a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
July is Parks Make Life Better month, which highlights local parks, recreation, trails, open space, and facilities as critical infrastructure for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals.
