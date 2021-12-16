SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions

During their Dec. 14 meeting the Saugus Union School District Governing Board confirmed their 2022 meeting calendar and elected officers.
The 2022 SUSD Governing Board Officers:
-President Christopher Trunkey
-Clerk Kathrine Cooper
-Board Member Laura Arrowsmith
-Board Member David Barlavi
-Board Member Matthew Watson
2022 Organization Representatives:
-LA County Committee on School District Organization David Barlavi
-SELPA Board Liaison Matthew Watson
-LA County School Trustees Association (LACSTA) Matthew Watson
Next year’s first meeting will start its closed session at 5:30 p.m. with public session starting an hour after at 6:30 on Jan. 18.
The rest of the meetings will follow the same times during the following dates:
Feb. 1
Feb. 15
March 8
March 22
April 19
May 3
May 17
June 7
June 28
July 19
Aug. 2
Aug. 16
Sept. 6
Sept. 20
Oct. 11
Oct. 25
Nov. 15
and the final Organization meeting will happen Dec. 13.
All meetings will happen at the Education Center.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.