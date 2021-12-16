header image

December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
| Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021

During their Dec. 14 meeting the Saugus Union School District Governing Board confirmed their 2022 meeting calendar and elected officers.

The 2022 SUSD Governing Board Officers:

-President Christopher Trunkey

-Clerk Kathrine Cooper

-Board Member Laura Arrowsmith

-Board Member David Barlavi

-Board Member Matthew Watson

2022 Organization Representatives:

-LA County Committee on School District Organization David Barlavi

-SELPA Board Liaison Matthew Watson

-LA County School Trustees Association (LACSTA) Matthew Watson

Next year’s first meeting will start its closed session at 5:30 p.m. with public session starting an hour after at 6:30 on Jan. 18.

The rest of the meetings will follow the same times during the following dates:

Feb. 1

Feb. 15

March 8

March 22

April 19

May 3

May 17

June 7

June 28

July 19

Aug. 2

Aug. 16

Sept. 6

Sept. 20

Oct. 11

Oct. 25

Nov. 15

and the final Organization meeting will happen Dec. 13.

All meetings will happen at the Education Center.

 
