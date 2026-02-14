SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent

Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.

The SUSD Board has recently engaged the search firm of Education Support Services to assist in the search.

The SUSD Board has issued the following statement regarding community meetings in the search for the new superintendent.

“An important part of this work is to gather input from the entire SUSD community about the strengths and challenges in our district as well as the desired leadership qualities in our new superintendent. This feedback will be used to create a Leadership Profile that will help us identify the best match for SUSD. Information on the progress of the search will be published to our website and updated frequently. We encourage you to visit our website for more information: Superintendent Search | Saugus Union School District.

Our search team will be conducting several meetings with district stakeholders to get their thoughts and opinions. Staff, parents, students and community members will be included. We will provide opportunities to participate in person, virtually and through an online survey.

We want to hear every voice and encourage parents, staff, students, and community members to participate in

one or more of the following ways.”

Governing Board Saugus Union School District

Matthew Watson, President, Trustee Area 4

Katherine Cooper, Clerk, Trustee Area 3

Patti Garibay, Trustee Area 1

Anna Griese, Trustee Area 2

Christopher Trunkey, Trustee Area 5

ONLINE VIRTUAL on Monday, February 23 6:00 PM

o Link:

ONLINE SURVEY: Take the survey. It takes about five minutes to complete.

·

The following in-person meeting will be held. This meeting is open to the public and translation will be available.

Thursday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport Elementary School

23670 Newhall Ranch Road,

Santa Clarita, 91355

The online virtual meeting will be held on Monday, Feb.23 at 6 p.m.

Please paste this link into your browswer: https://meet.google.com/sif-xapy-rru.

The online surgey will take approximately five minutes to complete.

The survey will be open Feb. 9 – March 6. A summary of the information collected in the survey will be provided to the governing board.

English – https://forms.gle/LhbLZ1t4SdYSXWCD8

Spanish – https://forms.gle/dqLHxVyYmBX62MtW7

All responses are anonymous. District staff will not have access to the identities of participants.

