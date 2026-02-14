header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
| Friday, Feb 13, 2026
bridgeport-elementary-school-santa-clarita-ca-primaryphoto

Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.

The SUSD Board has recently engaged the search firm of Education Support Services to assist in the search.

The SUSD Board has issued the following statement regarding community meetings in the search for the new superintendent.

“An important part of this work is to gather input from the entire SUSD community about the strengths and challenges in our district as well as the desired leadership qualities in our new superintendent. This feedback will be used to create a Leadership Profile that will help us identify the best match for SUSD. Information on the progress of the search will be published to our website and updated frequently. We encourage you to visit our website for more information: Superintendent Search | Saugus Union School District.

Our search team will be conducting several meetings with district stakeholders to get their thoughts and opinions. Staff, parents, students and community members will be included. We will provide opportunities to participate in person, virtually and through an online survey.

We want to hear every voice and encourage parents, staff, students, and community members to participate in
one or more of the following ways.”

Governing Board Saugus Union School District

Matthew Watson, President, Trustee Area 4

Katherine Cooper, Clerk, Trustee Area 3

Patti Garibay, Trustee Area 1

Anna Griese, Trustee Area 2

Christopher Trunkey, Trustee Area 5

ONLINE VIRTUAL on Monday, February 23 6:00 PM

o Link:

ONLINE SURVEY: Take the survey. It takes about five minutes to complete.

·

The following in-person meeting will be held. This meeting is open to the public and translation will be available.

Thursday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport Elementary School

23670 Newhall Ranch Road,

Santa Clarita, 91355

The online virtual meeting will be held on Monday, Feb.23 at 6 p.m.

Please paste this link into your browswer: https://meet.google.com/sif-xapy-rru.

The online surgey will take approximately five minutes to complete.

The survey will be open Feb. 9 – March 6. A summary of the information collected in the survey will be provided to the governing board.

English – https://forms.gle/LhbLZ1t4SdYSXWCD8

Spanish – https://forms.gle/dqLHxVyYmBX62MtW7

All responses are anonymous. District staff will not have access to the identities of participants.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent

SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report

Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
FULL STORY...

CDE Reiterates Parents’ Rights to Review Student Records

CDE Reiterates Parents’ Rights to Review Student Records
Thursday, Feb 12, 2026
The California Department of Education recently sent a letter to all district and county superintendents and charter administrators to reiterate the facts of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and California law.
FULL STORY...

2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications

2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
 The Southern California Association of Governments is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program is now open.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 12 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Feb. 12 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Monday, Feb 9, 2026
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
<strong>2000</strong> - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2119at.jpg" alt="Rancho Camulos" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
The Master's University swimming teams competed at the PCSC Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
Soccer Playoffs Update: Two Foothill League Girls Teams Advance
The last Foothill League boys soccer team remaining in the playoffs went down last Friday, but the two girls teams winning in Round 1 continued winning in Round 2, so soccer lives on in the SCV. If they will just tell us where those teams will be playing in the Quarter Finals, we can get out there and make some noise.
Soccer Playoffs Update: Two Foothill League Girls Teams Advance
Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie"> </a>
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
At our Board meeting this week, I voted "no" on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.
Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Human Battleship," event Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory. None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
<strong>1999</strong> - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/pacific_telephone.jpg" alt="Pacific Telephone" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
SCVNews.com