SUSD Earns ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ Recognition

Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

All schools in the Saugus Union School District were recognized for at least two out of nine wellness related categories to be recognized as one of America’s healthiest schools. Additionally, Saugus had nine out of 14 schools, nationwide, to receive the “all star” award which is awarded with nine out of nine categories. The recognition is awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The America’s Healthiest Schools program recognizes schools that prioritize healthy policies and practices amid numerous challenges facing schools today — learning loss and declining youth mental health due to traumatic events, such as school shootings, vaping and nicotine addiction, curriculum changes and school meal insecurity.

Schools had to apply and submit evidence of excellence in areas such as family and community engagement, food access. health education, physical activity, social emotional learning, staff well being, tobacco free schools and health services.

SUSD schools that received the All Star award are: Bridgeport, Cedarcreek (second year), Emblem, Mountainview, Plum Canyon, Rosedell, Santa Clarita and West Creek (second year).

Schools that received awards in two or more areas are: Charles Helmers, Highlands, James Foster, North Park, Rio Vista, Skyblue Mesa, and Tesoro del Valle

The Saugus School District would like to extend a special “thank you” to Samantha Ford, teacher on special assignment, for her dedication and leadership for SUSD’s wellness programs and with the schools receiving this recognition for a second year.

Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children’s health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed. America’s Healthiest Schools remains one of the country’s longestrunning, nationwide recognition programs honoring schools for achievements in supporting whole child health equity for students, teachers, and staff. Any school can connect with Healthier Generation to access trainings, resources and technical assistance by visiting HealthierGeneration.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...