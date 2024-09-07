SUSD has 15 Schools on America’s Healthiest Schools List

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation has announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 879 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

All schools in the Saugus Union School District were recognized for at least eight out of nine wellness related categories to be recognized as one of America’s healthiest schools.

Additionally, Saugus had 13 out of 66 schools, nationwide, to receive the “all star” award, awarded nine out of nine categories. The recognition is awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The America’s Healthiest Schools program recognizes schools that prioritize healthy policies and practices amid numerous challenges facing schools today, learning loss and declining youth mental health due to traumatic events, such as school shootings, vaping and nicotine addiction, curriculum changes and school meal insecurity.

Schools had to apply and submit evidence of excellence in areas such as family and community engagement, food access. health education, physical activity, social emotional learning, staff well being, tobacco free schools and health services.

SUSD schools that received the All Star award are: Helmers, Foster, Rio Vista, Skyblue and Tesoro.

The second year recipients are Bridgeport, Emblem, Mountain View, Plum Canyon, Rosedell and Santa Clarita.

The third year recipients are Cedarcreek and West Creek Academy.

Schools that received awards in eight areas are: Highlands and Northpark.

“We are incredibly proud that each of our schools have been recognized as one of America’s Healthiest Schools. This achievement is a testament to our District’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of our students, staff and community. Prioritizing health and wellness in our schools is not just about academic success- it’s about ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive physically, emotionally, and socially. By fostering a healthy environment, we are building a stronger foundation for our students’ future and reinforcing the importance of lifelong healthy habits,” said SUSC Board of Trustees President Matthew Watson.

