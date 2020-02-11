SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction

The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The board of trustees from the district is welcoming members of the community to discuss the possible options of relocating certain grade levels to North Park Elementary School or transferring students via random selection.

Currently, the school houses more than 700 students. Construction will close approximately 12 classrooms, which house about 270 students.

Helmers Elementary is set to begin construction in January 2021, and the work is anticipated to finish in 2023. The construction includes replacing multiple portable classrooms with a permanent building.

The proposal was brought to the board during the Jan. 21 district board meeting, where the superintendent and board members agreed to have a community meeting that would allow parents to voice concerns over the matter.

A final decision is expected to be made at a board meeting in March, according to Superintendent Colleen Hawkins.

Click here for more on previous discussions of the district’s plan.

Charles Helmers Elementary School is located at 27300 Grandview Drive, Santa Clarita.