SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement

After eight years of service to the Saugus Union School District, Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins has announced her retirement, the Saugus Union School Board has confirmed. She plans to retire effective July 2026.

Hawkins has led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, improvements in student achievement and a host of Measure EE school building improvements.

“As a board, we are grateful for Dr. Hawkins’ many contributions to our students, staff and families,” the SUSD Board of Trustees shared in a joint statement. “Her commitment to educational excellence and her steady leadership have left a lasting impact on our district.”

The board emphasized that it remains firmly committed to ensuring stability and continuity in the district during this period of transition.

In the coming weeks, board members will work closely with Hawkins to support a smooth and orderly handoff of responsibilities as the search begins for the

next superintendent.

Further information regarding the superintendent search process will be shared as it becomes available, said a board representative.

Like this: Like Loading...