burglary suspect arrested - Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station booking area parking

Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Senior’s Apartment

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 20, 2019

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A suspect arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Wednesday night has been charged with the November 1 burglary of a Canyon Country senior’s apartment.

Here’s more from the station’s social media on Thursday afternoon:

“Burglar caught! Crime Impact Team (CIT) deputies, assisted by Special Assignment Team (SAT) deputies teamed up with burglary detectives to catch a suspect who burglarized an elderly Canyon Country resident’s apartment last month.

“On Nov. 1, a resident living on the 18700 block of Flying Tiger Drive, Canyon Country, had her apartment burglarized during the wee hours of the night.

“Deputies and detectives were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspect.

“On Wednesday night, Dec. 18, the suspect (who probably thought he got away with the crime) was apprehended by detectives and CIT deputies. SAT deputies assisted with recovering the victim’s property.

“The suspect, Andrew Cruz, 33, of Canyon Country, was arrested on felony burglary charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s (Station) jail, where he remained in custody on $50,000 bail as of Thursday afternoon.”

No Comments for : Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Senior’s Apartment


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman

    SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman

    3 hours ago
  • Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards

    Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards

    3 hours ago
  • Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite

    Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite

    4 hours ago
  • Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team

    Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team

    4 hours ago
  • Academy Sets Public Screenings of 2019 Documentary Contenders

    Academy Sets Public Screenings of 2019 Documentary Contenders

    5 hours ago
  • LA County Death Rates on the Rise in Some Groups

    LA County Death Rates on the Rise in Some Groups

    5 hours ago
  • Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K

    Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K

    7 hours ago
  • County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping

    County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping

    7 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County

    Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County

    8 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Closes 2019 with 2020 Strategic Plan Progress

    Santa Clarita Closes 2019 with 2020 Strategic Plan Progress

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.