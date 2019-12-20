Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Senior’s Apartment

A suspect arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Wednesday night has been charged with the November 1 burglary of a Canyon Country senior’s apartment.

Here’s more from the station’s social media on Thursday afternoon:

“Burglar caught! Crime Impact Team (CIT) deputies, assisted by Special Assignment Team (SAT) deputies teamed up with burglary detectives to catch a suspect who burglarized an elderly Canyon Country resident’s apartment last month.

“On Nov. 1, a resident living on the 18700 block of Flying Tiger Drive, Canyon Country, had her apartment burglarized during the wee hours of the night.

“Deputies and detectives were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspect.

“On Wednesday night, Dec. 18, the suspect (who probably thought he got away with the crime) was apprehended by detectives and CIT deputies. SAT deputies assisted with recovering the victim’s property.

“The suspect, Andrew Cruz, 33, of Canyon Country, was arrested on felony burglary charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s (Station) jail, where he remained in custody on $50,000 bail as of Thursday afternoon.”