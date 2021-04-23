header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
| Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
LASD Sgt. Steven C. Owen

LASD Sgt. Steven C. Owen.

The man who murdered Sgt. Steven Owen in Lancaster nearly five years ago entered a guilty plea in open court on Thursday, according to officials.

Trenton Trevon Lovell, 31, pleaded guilty to committing the execution-style killing of Owen, admitting to shooting him multiple times after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant responded to a report of a burglary on the 3200 block of West Avenue J-7 on Oct. 5, 2016.

Lovell entered a plea of guilty to the following counts: one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, person present, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors had also added two counts each of first-degree residential robbery and false imprisonment by violence.

“Sgt. Owen sacrificed his life to protect the community he served,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “This plea will not bring Sgt. Owen back but will hopefully provide some small measure of peace to his family.”

Lovell also admitted to the special circumstance allegation of murder of a peace officer and special allegations of using a firearm to murder Owen, using a patrol car as a deadly and dangerous weapon during the attempted murder of a second peace officer on the scene, using a knife in a robbery and false imprisonment after he fled from the scene of the murder.

With the charges and enhancements combined, Lovell could be sentenced to life without parole. His sentencing is scheduled for May 17.

Lovell confessed that after having murdered Owen, he then jumped into Owen’s patrol vehicle and crashed into the vehicle of another deputy who had just arrived on the scene to provide Owen with backup.

He fled the collision site, ran into a nearby home and held the residents inside at knifepoint while he robbed them. He was arrested soon after.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
The man who murdered Sgt. Steven Owen in Lancaster nearly five years ago entered a guilty plea in open court on Thursday, according to officials.
FULL STORY...
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.
FULL STORY...
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Santa Clarita Valley Water customers will receive a notice in the mail next week about proposed water rate changes over the next five years.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
The man who murdered Sgt. Steven Owen in Lancaster nearly five years ago entered a guilty plea in open court on Thursday, according to officials.
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
April 25: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins
Starting Sunday, April 25, students can register for the College of the Canyons 2021 summer session, with classes running Monday, June 7 - Saturday, Aug. 14.
April 25: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins
April 26: Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a Budget Committee meeting virtually Monday, April 26, at 2:00 p.m.
April 26: Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee Virtual Meeting
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn? For families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has been the go-to advocate providing resources and care for over 26 years.
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Santa Clarita Valley Water customers will receive a notice in the mail next week about proposed water rate changes over the next five years.
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: COC Vaccination Site Opens; SCV Cases Total 27,626
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 36 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,626 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: COC Vaccination Site Opens; SCV Cases Total 27,626
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
A 75,000-pound semi-truck carrying paper products overturned, causing closure of the outer most lane of northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 126 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A day after a federal judge ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness and audit the response to the crisis — including by ponying up $1 billion in an impound account within a week — attorneys for the city and county announced they will appeal the order as likely unlawful.
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) released Thursday K–12 public school enrollment data for the 2020–21 academic year.
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 546 (SB 546), which provides “LifeLine” phones to foster youth, recently passed out of the Senate Human Services Committee with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 35 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,612 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
Castaic Middle School (CMS) has been recognized as a 2021 School to Watch (STW) by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform in association with the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, and California Middle Grades Alliance.
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Castaic Lake is one of three freshwater lakes in Los Angeles County that will reopen for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard Program this summer.
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
Detectives and loved ones described the charges filed Monday by the District Attorney’s Office against James “Matthew” Dorsey — the estranged husband accused of stabbing his wife to death in Saugus last week — as a “miscarriage of justice.”
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show.
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
CSUN concludes the 2021 women's tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time.
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
%d bloggers like this: