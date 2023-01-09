SCV Sheriff's Station

Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 9, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

On Saturday, Jan. 7,  deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and identified three victims suffering from gun shot wounds.

From investigation, deputies learned during a party held at the apartment complex, three invidivuals were shot outside the location.  The suspect is described as a male Hispanic adult, all black clothing and a red hat, who fled on foot in an unknown direction.  Deputies conducted a search of the area and located expended shell casings.

The suspect remains outstanding. The three victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.  The investigation remains ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.  Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

1 Comment for : Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding


  1. Dennis says:
    Monday, Jan 9, 2023 at

    Still “outstanding”? I would think that “at large” or some other description would be more apt for a fugitive.

    Reply

