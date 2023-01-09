Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 9, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

On Saturday, Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and identified three victims suffering from gun shot wounds.

From investigation, deputies learned during a party held at the apartment complex, three invidivuals were shot outside the location. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic adult, all black clothing and a red hat, who fled on foot in an unknown direction. Deputies conducted a search of the area and located expended shell casings.

The suspect remains outstanding. The three victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

