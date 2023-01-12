Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting

Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Santa Clarita Station deputies responded to a business in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard for a trespassing call. Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the suspect and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital, treated and released.

Investigators from the California Department of Justice responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation regarding the deputy-involved shooting. Under AB 1506, the state’s Justice Department is required to handle cases when an officer-involved shooting results in the death of an unarmed person. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau will assist in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no addition information at this time.

We urge anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

