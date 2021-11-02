header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
| Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Sustainable Landscape

Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good. Learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain your landscape in a healthy and more efficient manner, while improving the aesthetics.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening – Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

To view our 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

***

The instructor for the Saturday, Nov. 13, class is Tim Wheeler. Wheeler has degrees in both \ Horticulture Science and Park Administration. He has been in the Green Industry for over 25 years. During that time, he has specialized in landscape management, landscape education, and water conservation. Wheeler has held several certifications and licenses including Certified Arborist, Water Use Efficiency Practitioner, and Certified Landscape Water Auditor.

###

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Casey Gordon, event coordinator, at cgordon@scvwa.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-01-2021 Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
10-29-2021 SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
10-29-2021 Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
10-28-2021 Nov. 4: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Teleconference Meeting
10-25-2021 Bob’s Country Meats Owner Dies from Health Complications
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good.
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
After being bullied as a child, Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson has now made it his mission to ensure the same doesn’t happen to others.
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theater Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7.
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,394 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Halloween event – Cinema Under the Stars – Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority informed the public Wednesday evening on the details surrounding the new Interstate 5 construction project occurring between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic over the next handful of years.
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome the community back to the official holiday kick-off, Light Up Main Street!
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its 20th annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at the Newhall Community Center.
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: