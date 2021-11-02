Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class

Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good. Learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain your landscape in a healthy and more efficient manner, while improving the aesthetics.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening – Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

To view our 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

***

The instructor for the Saturday, Nov. 13, class is Tim Wheeler. Wheeler has degrees in both \ Horticulture Science and Park Administration. He has been in the Green Industry for over 25 years. During that time, he has specialized in landscape management, landscape education, and water conservation. Wheeler has held several certifications and licenses including Certified Arborist, Water Use Efficiency Practitioner, and Certified Landscape Water Auditor.

###

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Casey Gordon, event coordinator, at cgordon@scvwa.org.

