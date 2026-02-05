Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax

I have heard from hundreds of constituents this week about a bill coming to the Senate, and I wanted to flag it for you as well.

Assembly Bill 1421 would move California closer to a per-mile driving tax, meaning the state could eventually charge you based on how far you drive. Supporters of this bill say that it only studies the idea, but the reality is that it lays the groundwork for a new driving tax for every single California driver.

That’s a real problem for our community.

Nearly 85 percent of local residents drive to work, and many commute long distances every single day. In fact, families here already face some of the longest and most expensive commutes in the state. For us, driving isn’t a choice. It’s the only option we have.

A per-mile tax would hit working families and super-commuters the hardest. It would punish people simply for having to drive farther to get to work, school, or medical care. These are the very people who already pay more in gas tax!

Let me be clear: I oppose any taxes on miles driven. Anything that moves us even one inch closer to a per-mile driving tax is a non-starter for me.

But I also want to hear from you. Please take a moment to complete a brief survey and let me know what you think about this proposal.

To complete the survey visit https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/SurveysDirect_v2.php?district=SD23&survey=462.

Suzette Martinez Valladares, of Acton, is the California State Senator for the 23rd District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

