Sweeping Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Bill Stalled by GOP Lawmaker

WASHINGTON – As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 disrupts daily life for Americans and business as usual grinds to a halt, passage of a hefty multibillion-dollar emergency relief bill may be on hold for a few more days thanks to at least one Republican lawmaker.

The House of Representatives convened over the weekend to negotiate details inside H.R. 6201, also known as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which is aimed at providing both economic relief to workers feeling the pinch of the pandemic’s impact and free testing for the virus known as COVID-19.

The Senate was scheduled to go on recess this week but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., canceled the hiatus in order to consider the aid package that House lawmakers worked on into the wee hours this weekend before going on their own recess Saturday night.

But as details of the bill were being finalized Monday between Pelosi, members of House leadership and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas threw a major wrench into the works.

Gohmert announced Monday afternoon that he could not vote in favor of the measure because the House had yet to make a series of technical corrections to the bill that emerged over the weekend.

Because the House officially went into recess on Saturday, an administrative procedure known as unanimous consent is required for the chamber to pass legislation over to the Senate. Only one lawmaker must object to disrupt the bill’s passage, and if they don’t budge the House would have to return from its break for a full floor vote.

In a statement, Gohmert said he could not “in good conscience” give his consent to the bill since it was unfinished.

“This coronavirus is doing enough damage to people without Congress compounding the problem to rush through a bill and another corrected bill just to say we did something,” he said. “We should be attempting to minimize the damage, not piling on.”

Gohmert was one of 40 Republicans in the House who voted against the initial bill last week.

It is unclear how quickly Congress will come together on the package, though President Donald Trump seemed confident it would happen soon when he spoke to reporters gathered at the White House on Monday for a coronavirus taskforce briefing

“We may go back and forth with the House,” Trump said.

From the floor of the Senate, McConnell said his chamber was committed to “bold and bipartisan solutions” and the Senate would move swiftly if the House could transmit a “finished product.”

“Senate Republicans are convinced the House’s bill can only be the beginning of Congress’ efforts to secure our economy and support American families,” McConnell said.

One aspect of the initial bill that caused much consternation between Democrats and Republicans was a provision exempting companies with more than 500 employees from giving workers paid sick leave. During Monday’s press conference, Trump said he was looking at that “through the Senate.”

“We may very well add something on that,” Trump said.

Though the first emergency measure has yet to clear the necessary hurdles for passage, other packages are nonetheless on deck.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said from the Senate floor Monday that he expects Democrats to unveil a proposal this week that would earmark $750 billion for its pandemic response. That aid would extend to seniors, small businesses and health care workers. Other lawmakers like Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have proposed building out economic aid even further.

On Monday, Romney called on the Senate to pass the House bill but also to take things a step further by considering a provision that would give each American adult $1,000 to make ends meet as the coronavirus rocks the economy. He also called on student loan deferment for recent college graduates impacted by coronavirus.

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., urged lawmakers who would stand in the way of the relief measures to step aside.

The House relief bill is just a first step, Leahy said, and a substantial one aimed at providing relief and assurance to people in crisis.

“Families should not be forced to choose between a paycheck and their own health and safety or the health and safety of their community,” Leahy said on the Senate floor. “A restaurant worker in Vermont cannot afford to stay home from work for several days or several weeks and still pay her rent or feed her family, but staying home is exactly what we’re asking waiters and waitresses and store clerks and gas station attendants, hourly workers, many other employees, to do.”

The current version of the House relief bill would provide two weeks of paid sick leave at 100% of an individual’s usual salary, capping at roughly $500 per day. It also provides 12 weeks of paid medical and family leave at roughly two-thirds of the person’s pay, with a cap of $200 per day.

But the version of the bill that passed on Saturday did not apply to companies with over 500 employees, meaning that millions of workers across the U.S. could be left without sick pay under the legislation as it exists.

A timeline for a vote on the relief bill is unclear but passage could come as soon as Wednesday.

— By Brandi Buchman, CNS

