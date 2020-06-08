[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Monday, Jun 8, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioShe was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years. He always joked, “We make out-of-this-world sweet music together!”

Relegated to a wheelchair, he pushed her into the office for monthly checkups. Sometimes they had to wait, but when I entered the exam room they continued chatting, unaware of my presence. Obviously, they were best friends.

He remembered: “We met in high school and waited two years to get married, until I got back from the war.”

“Then, he waited as I traveled, performing concerts around the country.”

“We settled down with our children and waited for them to grow up so we could be together again,” both chuckled.

Age never daunted their spirit, but it was catching up with them. Her heart was failing, and she passed away at home. Without her, he deteriorated, and a month later told he me, “she’s waiting for me.” Then, within a few days, he passed away.

They contributed concerts to us and the exploration of outer space. But they gave their love to each other, waiting again to make sweet music together.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
%d bloggers like this: