Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
June 8
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a 75-acre brush fire, dubbed the "Equestrian Fire," near Pitchess Detention Center early Monday morning.
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online.
If Leonardo Martinez were to trace his journey from graduating from Saugus High School to his College of the Canyons graduation on June 5, the line would be anything but linear.
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 - Saturday, July 25.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
