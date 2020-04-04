Sweethearts | Doctor’s Diary with Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 3, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioThey were childhood sweethearts. Married for almost 60 years and inseparable.

Their neighbor was ill and hospitalized. Because of the COVID-19 crisis and hospital policy, they could not visit. She died, alone.

When I talked with them on the phone, both were ill. Cough, shortness of breath and fever. Their pulse oximeter readings were less than 90 percnet.

Both agreed they would not go to the hospital for fear of separation. Plus, the hospital had decided their personal doctor they trusted for 30 years would not be allowed to care for them, and instead a “stranger” would be their physician.

They were aware of the crisis but wanted control of their emotions and destiny. They felt they would suffer more without each other than with the virus.

It was their choice to stay home, and both were happy with it.

Inseparable love.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

