Sweo Alvarado Named COC Interim Assistant Superintendent/VP of Instruction
| Friday, Feb 7, 2025

Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, former dean of instruction at Pasadena City College, has been named interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons.

“Dr. Sweo Alvarado brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and passion for student-centered education,” said College of the Canyons Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D. “As a proud alumna of College of the Canyons, she has deep roots in our community. Her leadership and dedication will undoubtedly enhance our institution’s commitment to excellence in education.”

At Pasadena City College, Sweo Alvarado served as division chair, faculty accreditation coordinator and student learning outcomes coordinator after earning tenure in the sociology department. She also served as dean of social sciences and distance education, chairing the Campus Distance Education Committee and contributing to accreditation, strategic enrollment management, marketing and outcomes initiatives.

In 2011, she joined COC as a part-time faculty member and served as Academic Senate representative, student club advisor and co-chair of the Institutional Review Board.

“I am excited to be back at College of the Canyons, which was the foundation for my academic journey,” said Sweo Alvarado. “I am looking forward to further expanding the college’s diverse academic offerings and resources to ensure the success of our students.”

Sweo Alvarado earned a B.A. in sociology from University of California, Berkeley, an M.A. in social science with a concentration in demographic and social analysis from University of California, Irvine and an Ed.D. from University of California, Davis’ Capital Area North Doctorate in Educational Leadership Program. Her dissertation, “Adjunct Leadership and Job Satisfaction in California Community Colleges,” exemplifies her dedication to advancing higher education.

Known for her student-first approach, she is committed to equity, Open Educational Resources and online education opportunities.

Sweo Alvarado currently represents Chief Instructional Officers as a Board member on the Association of California Community College Administrators.

She resides in Simi Valley with her partner, Chris, and their four children.
