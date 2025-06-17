header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 17
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
| Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Vasquez Rocks sunset strolls croppedf

Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Agua Dulce. Get outdoors and explore the park on beginner-friendly trails. The early evening 60-minute hikes highlight the park’s natural and human histories hosted by park staff and volunteers.

This free program welcomes all ages, no registration required. Hikes are being held through the summer every Friday at 6 p.m.

Hikes are weather dependent.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area features 932 acres of spectacular rock formations and a seasonal stream. The rocks’ history began in prehistoric times when the sandstone rocks were uplifted at a picturesque angle, showing their jagged red features. In 1874 Tiburcio Vasquez, one of California’s most notorious bandits, used these rocks to elude capture by law enforcement. His name has since been associated with this geologic feature. The park is a popular hiking, picnicking and equestrian area and has been used in many hit movies, television shows and commercials.

Meet at Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.

10700 Escondido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

Vasquez Rocks sunset strolls
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation.
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band on Saturday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for its "Stars and Stripes" concert.
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will host a grand opening and school fundraiser at 16400 Village Way in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 18.
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
California Credit Union announced Monday the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7.
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is seeking volunteers for its Santa Clarita store this summer.
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the sixth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members in the community.
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
Green Santa Clarita notes that, to help prevent ant pesticide pollution in Santa Clarita waterways, the first thing to do is to prevent ants from coming into our home or business in the first place.
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
June 16-21: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 16 to Saturday, June 21.
June 16-21: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
June 18: Hart Board to Recognize West Ranch Baseball
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, June 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
June 18: Hart Board to Recognize West Ranch Baseball
July 27: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Abstracted’ Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Abstracted," art show which will open Aug 15 thru Sept. 21 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
July 27: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Abstracted’ Exhibit
‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Walk with Me,” a solo photography exhibition by artist Nima Kharrazi, on view at the Valencia Library Branch through Wednesday, July 30.
‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30
June 15, 28: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space to feed our local pollinators and wildlife.
June 15, 28: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
TMU Sixth in Learfield Cup Final Standings
The Master's University athletics has finished sixth in the final standings for the Learfield Directors' Cup, which is presented annually by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today.
TMU Sixth in Learfield Cup Final Standings
