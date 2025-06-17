|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1890
- 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story
]
|
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Agua Dulce.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to defer and refund costly County permit fees for survivors of the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires that struck in January 2025.
|
Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band on Saturday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for its "Stars and Stripes" concert.
|
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will host a grand opening and school fundraiser at 16400 Village Way in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 18.
|
California Credit Union announced Monday the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7.
|
The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is seeking volunteers for its Santa Clarita store this summer.
|
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the sixth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members in the community.
|
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
|
Green Santa Clarita notes that, to help prevent ant pesticide pollution in Santa Clarita waterways, the first thing to do is to prevent ants from coming into our home or business in the first place.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 16 to Saturday, June 21.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, June 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
|
1876
- D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story
]
|
1957
- Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story
]
|
1916
- Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Abstracted," art show which will open Aug 15 thru Sept. 21 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Walk with Me,” a solo photography exhibition by artist Nima Kharrazi, on view at the Valencia Library Branch through Wednesday, July 30.
|
Caltrans has announced that overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic starting Monday, June 16 for pavement rehabilitation.
|
Come join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space to feed our local pollinators and wildlife.
|
The Master's University athletics has finished sixth in the final standings for the Learfield Directors' Cup, which is presented annually by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today.
|
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration is Sunday, June 15.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.