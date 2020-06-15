Take Action | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
June 15
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
In a landmark 6-3 decision, the United States Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal anti-discrimination protections also apply to LGBTQ employees.
The University of California regents unanimously endorsed affirmative action Monday nearly two decades after the practice was banned throughout the UC system as institutions throughout the state and nation continue to grapple with racial equality in America.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has withdrawn an initial preliminary assessment of suicide as the cause of Robert L. Fuller in Palmdale, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will monitor the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's investigation into the cause of Fuller's death.
Two bikini-clad girls swam into the surf lanes, causing several to bail out including Brad, with his board striking him in the head. I got him to shore. Twenty minutes later, the Santa Monica Police arrested Brad, claiming he pulled off the bra of one of the girls when he fell in the water.
Santa Clarita homeless task force members said Friday the community’s safety net must remain strong to help prevent its vulnerable population from increasing as Los Angeles County faces a 13% rise in its homeless population from that of last year, according to new figures released Friday.
After months of lockdowns and restrictions, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that the annual July 4 fireworks spectacular, "Spirit of America," will take place this year with a dazzling display of lights illuminating the sky over Westfield Valencia Town Center.
California’s sanctuary city law will survive after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case on, the court announced Monday morning.
Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,761 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 6 more than reported Saturday.
Like most nurses, Santa Clarita resident Charisse Hammer has always felt empathy towards her patients.
California State Parks is working with local officials on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Firefighters quickly snuffed a vehicle fire that began to spread to the surrounding brush on Highway 14 Sunday morning.
Every year, millions of older and dependent adults become victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors, and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
Some letters to the editor reiterate the news, but most bring a creative interpretation of life, making you mad or even making you cry.
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award winners for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,568 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,755 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 27 more than reported Friday.
A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 14, just north of Interstate 5, led to a deputy-involved shootout Friday night in Palmdale, sheriff’s officials said.
New owners of the scenic 27-hole Vista Valencia Golf Course are considering transforming a large portion of the property into a retirement community and nursing facility, but no formal proposal is on the table, according to Santa Clarita city officials.
The city of Santa Clarita announced on its social media page Saturday the annual fireworks show, Spirit of America, will go on.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation begins the 2020 Free Summer Lunch and Snack Program on Tuesday, June 16, at 49 locations.
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
