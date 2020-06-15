Take Action | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

It was over 50 years ago.

Brad was a surfer, so we went to Santa Monica where, at that time, they had a surfing-only area. I didn’t surf, but he was talented in his sport. He was also African-American.

Two bikini-clad girls swam into the surf lanes, causing several to bail out including Brad, with his board striking him in the head. I got him to shore. Twenty minutes later, the Santa Monica Police arrested Brad, claiming he pulled off the bra of one of the girls when he fell in the water.

I called our friend Harry Young, who met me at the police station. He saw the wrong but wisely called our high school principal, who got Brad released. None of this should have happened.

We never discussed the incident again, feeling it occurred all the time. I could have and should have said more, but I didn’t.

Harry later went into law enforcement and joined a police department: Santa Monica.

If you find yourself silent like I did 50 years ago, raise a picket sign or your voice.

Remember Harry Young, who taught me action is the way to change the world.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.