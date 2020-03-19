Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14

Child & Family Center’s annual fundraiser, “Taste of the Town,” has been rescheduled to June 14. Organizers released the following information Thursday:

With respect to public health and safety, Child & Family Center has decided to reschedule the annual

Taste of the Town event to Sunday, June 14.

We are grateful for those who have made contributions in the form of sponsorship, ticket purchases, and auction donations. We will recognize and apply your support to the newly scheduled date.

Thank you to all of our exhibitors, who support our event year after year, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for our programs at Child & Family Center.

They need OUR SUPPORT NOW during this difficult time. Please help them by ordering takeout or purchasing gift cards.

For more information, click here.

Event details:

Mark your calendar for Taste of the Town – Sunday, June 14, 2020

Southern California Innovation Park

General Admission – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

V.I.P. Experience – 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. early admission to all exhibitors

Without a doubt, Taste of the Town is the premier fundraising event in our community. Each year 2,000 visitors from Santa Clarita and beyond come to enjoy the culinary magic of 40 of the area’s very best restaurants, caterers, wine and beer purveyors, and other “foodies” that our Valley has to offer.

Plus live entertainment, & live and silent auctions! Adults 21 and over only.