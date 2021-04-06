header image

Tax Exemption Available to Eligible Seniors Through Safe, Clean Water Program
| Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
Safe Clean Water Program

The city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure residents are aware of an effort to provide financial relief to low-income seniors.

Los Angeles County is offering tax exceptions to eligible property-owners through the countywide Safe, Clean Water Program. Eligible seniors can apply for an exemption from the special parcel tax by submitting a filled-out tax exemption form by mail no later than May 1, 2021.

In order to receive a tax waiver, applicants must meet the following requirements:

– Be 62 years of age or older

– Own and live at the residential parcel listed on the application form

– Be low-income as determined annually by the California Department of Housing and Community Development

To verify these requirements, applicants will be required to show proof of ownership of the parcel, proof of primary residence, proof of low income and age. Parcel owners who meet the age requirements but live with adults younger than 62 years old and who are eligible to work and share in the costs of owning a home would not qualify for this exemption.

Residents can go online at to download the low-income senior exemption form for the fiscal year 2021-2022, in addition to procedures and guidelines for prospecting applicants. For questions and concerns, please email SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov or call (833)275-7297.
