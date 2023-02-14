Tax-Filing Assistance Available for Low-Income Families at CSUN VITA Clinic

Yet again another familiar, but disappointing, reminder that the holidays are over: the start of tax season. As the IRS is now accepting and processing returns for the year 2022, the light at the end of the tunnel otherwise known as California State University, Northridge’s VITA Clinic returns as well.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is offering free tax preparation help to low-income families and individuals, including veterans, people with disabilities, and non-native English speakers as well. The service runs through April 18, the official due date for taxes. The clinic takes place at CSUN and select locations throughout Los Angeles County.

“We are excited to launch the CSUN VITA Clinic’s 52nd season next week,” said Rafael Efrat, the director of the CSUN VITA Clinic. “Building on over 270 energetic student volunteers, we hope to be able to serve as many as 7,500 low-income taxpayers in the community.

“This year, we are offering fully in-person services after three years of serving the public, mostly virtually,” Efrat said that the ability to work face-to-face “provides the clinicians with exemplary in-field experience.”

Efrat said “transformative” gifts from Wells Fargo, which last year totaled more than $200,000, enabled CSUN VITA Clinic to offer free tax preparation and financial coaching services at 13 sites throughout Los Angeles County.

“Wells Fargo is proud to be a longtime supporter of the CSUN VITA clinic. It’s extremely important for us to meet the needs of our communities, especially the low-to-moderate income households, gaining access to resources and services that can help them become more financially successful,” said Jack Olree, vice president for community giving and philanthropy at Wells Fargo. “It is indeed an honor to participate in this impactful program that grows substantially year over year and has reached #1 status according to the IRS, not to mention the CSUN students that give back as volunteers in this amazing team effort. This is way beyond just a business relationship and a true commitment to service positively affecting the community in many ways.”

All services are by appointment only. To make an appointment, see if they are eligible to receive free tax assistance, or find a tax preparation site, members of the public should visit VITA’s website, https://www.csun.edu/bookstein-institute/csun-vita-clinic.

