Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
| Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Hart District Office

The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.

Similar to refinancing a home mortgage, the District locked in lower interest rates in order to lower its existing borrowing costs. The bond refinancing did not extend the repayment period of the debt and all savings from the refinancing will be provided directly to the community in the form of reduced property tax bills from 2021 through 2038.

The District entered the bond market on Dec. 9, to refinance $122.6 million of its outstanding general obligation bonds from the Measure SA and Measure V authorizations. Through the refinancing, the interest rates on the prior bonds issued in 2011, 2012 and 2013 were lowered from an average of 4.14 percent to 1.95 percent.

“The District appreciates the support of the community and is very pleased to be able to deliver significant savings to taxpayers,” said Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer of the Hart District. “Taking advantage of opportunities to reduce taxes for our community, while striving to provide the best education and school facilities possible for our students, is a priority for the Governing Board and administration of the District.”

The lower borrowing cost is attributed in part to the District’s high bond rating of Aa2 by Moody’s, which reflects the District’s sound financial management, including a healthy fiscal position and large property tax base. The District was also able to increase the refinancing savings by combining the prior bonds into a single refinancing transaction and strategically determining the timing for the refinancing issuance.
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives

Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Castaic School Board Members held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 14.
FULL STORY...

Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds

Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.
FULL STORY...

Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure

Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Hart High School is closed for the next 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, district officials informed parents Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

State Health Officials Update Team Sports Rules for Youths, Adults

State Health Officials Update Team Sports Rules for Youths, Adults
Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
Many team sports competitions in both adult and youth leagues will not be allowed in California until at least Jan. 25, according to an announcement issued Monday by the California Department of Public Health.
FULL STORY...

Hart District In-Person Students to Stay Home for Finals

Hart District In-Person Students to Stay Home for Finals
Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
William S. Hart Union High School District officials have informed parents that due to logistical concerns heading into finals week, the cohort groups of students who have been receiving in-person instruction on district sites this past semester will complete their final few days of the semester from home.
FULL STORY...
