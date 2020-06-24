Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

California is a technologically rich state.

During this pandemic, we should retool industry and manufacture masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, cleaning bactericides and all PPEs. There will be no further shortages, biddings or rip-offs. Plus, we can produce ample swabs and testing kits with antibody blood analysis.

For future care of older adults, we can develop tools to allow them to “age in place” so they are not relegated to nursing homes; create robots to assist seniors with everyday chores; and devise safety measures to prevent falls, with padded floors to lessen the possibly of fractures.

Even if a person is bedridden and paralyzed, they can live independently at home. On-command equipment can dress and get them out of bed and into a powered wheel chair; put them into an autonomous vehicle, taking them to the market or other activity; bathe them, wash hair or brush their teeth, and get them back into bed; while communicating with family and friends visually online.

This could be a full-service industry that stimulates the economy while allowing seniors to age in place.

Let’s use creativity and fortitude we’ve always had in our technologically rich state and get started.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.