header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
| Monday, May 20, 2024
Presumed Innocent
Tate Birchmore shines in his role as Michael Caldwell in the upcoming Apple TV series, “Presumed Innocent.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Apple.


While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.

His passion for education stems from his drive to grow as an actor.

“There’s a lot of professionals in college,” he said. “I really wanted to get information that would help me throughout my [profession].”

At 13, he graduated from Los Angeles Valley College with three associates degrees: in visual effects, in directing, and an Associate of Arts to transfer.

Now, two years later, he’s set to become a CSUN alumnus — with a bachelor’s degree in cinema and television arts — one month before the premiere of his biggest project yet, “Presumed Innocent” on Apple TV, an adaptation of the 1990 thriller, alongside Jake Gyllenhall and Ruth Negga. He’ll be starring as Michael Caldwell in all eight episodes of the limited series.

Birchmore is scheduled to receive his diploma and participate in today’s Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication commencement ceremony (May 20).

From Third Grader to College Student

Birchmore was homeschooled for the majority of his childhood. He excelled in his studies, which inspired his mother to let him try out a few college classes. An accredited homeschool program, iLead, allowed the elementary school student to “enroll concurrently” in college courses while also studying as homeschooled student. After trying out a few college-level classes at age 9, it was clearly a great academic fit — but he had some convincing to do.

Tate Birchmore

Birchmore prepares to begin his undergraduate studies at 13 years old. Photo credit: Courtesy of TANDM PR

Each semester, due to his age, Birchmore had to meet with the college board to prove his eligibility to enroll in specific courses. Demonstrating capability in his initial classes, he gradually gained approval to pursue all the Valley College courses necessary to obtain his three associates degrees.

Despite always being the youngest in the room, Birchmore adapted to undergraduate studies with the help of CSUN’s CTVA professor Dan Watanabe.

Birchmore took Watanabe’s screenwriting and producing classes at Valley College and learned that the professor also taught at CSUN — one of Birchmore’s primary reasons for transferring.

“[Watanabe] treated me the same [as other college students]. He’s always really sweet and understanding,” Birchmore said.

Passion and Persistence

His passion for storytelling began with street performing at Seaport Village in San Diego, inspired by the hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez. At the tender age of 5, Birchmore auditioned for a local dance team but did not make the cut.

When his mother asked what he loved about dancing, he expressed that it was the thrill of performing for an audience — the infectious, electric feeling of entertaining a crowd. He soon learned he could experience the same through acting.

Soon, the family was making weekly drives from their home in San Diego to auditions in Los Angeles. His first acting gig, he said, was in a student film at Biola University. He immediately fell in love with “set life,” Birchmore said.

Continuing his higher education was important for the rising star to further his knowledge in the entertainment industry, he noted. He’s found a passion for being in front of the camera, as well as behind it — writing, directing and producing.

“I really want to create my own opportunities, it’s something I’m very passionate about,” he said of directing. “I like the hands-on experience.”

Birchmore’s work on “Presumed Innocent” has been incredibly rewarding, he said, having the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals such as Gyllenhall, writer David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams.

The Apple TV limited series is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, three weeks after his graduation, and the first two episodes will be released on Apple TV on June 12, just days before his 16th birthday.

Birchmore’s past acting credits include a young Jerry West on “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” the younger version of Glenn Howerton’s character, Jack, in the series “A.P. Bio” and Percy on “Single Parents.”

With a drive to perform and create, as well as a talent beyond his years, Birchmore’s journey from aspiring actor to university graduate is a testament to his dedication and determination in a highly competitive industry.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN

Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Monday, May 20, 2024
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
FULL STORY...

COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships

COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Monday, May 20, 2024
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
FULL STORY...

May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting

May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
Monday, May 20, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’

Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Entertainment trade publication Variety recently released its 2024 ranking of the top film schools in North America, with California Institute of the Arts named a “Film School Titan." The "Titan" designation places CalArts among the top five film schools on the continent.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Graduates Class of 2024

CalArts Graduates Class of 2024
Thursday, May 16, 2024
The sunny spring day of Friday, May 10 saw a burst of sculptural flora sprouting on the stage of Graduation Courtyard at California Institute of the Arts. Designed around a botanical theme, the 2024 CalArts graduation heralded a celebration of growth and new beginnings for this year’s graduating class, many of whom began their CalArts journey during the pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors. 
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
Four Lady Cougs Earn All-WSC Softball Honors
College of the Canyons softball was represented with four selections to the 2024 All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Team. 
Four Lady Cougs Earn All-WSC Softball Honors
May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings
City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards
The city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for their outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.
City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards
LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes
The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.
LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes
June 1: ARTree Community Arts Center Bottle Cap Mural Project
Join ARTree Community Arts Center in building a cleaner, greener community by creating a mural made from thousands of recycled bottle caps!
June 1: ARTree Community Arts Center Bottle Cap Mural Project
SCV Water’s Kevin Strauss Named CAPIO’s Communicator of the Year
The California Association of Public Information Officials recognized Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency with one of CAPIO's highest honors - the 2024 Communicator of the Year - during the 2024 awards dinner on May 14 in Indian Wells.
SCV Water’s Kevin Strauss Named CAPIO’s Communicator of the Year
Lief Labs’ Nonprofit Program Donates to Domestic Violence Survivors
Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program donated 400 jars of Lief Cares Protein Powder nutritional supplements to the Valley Oasis Shelter, which provides services to men, women and children of all ages who are survivors of domestic violence.
Lief Labs’ Nonprofit Program Donates to Domestic Violence Survivors
June 8: Saugus High School Music Program Rummage, Bake Sale
Get ready Santa Clarita for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support!
June 8: Saugus High School Music Program Rummage, Bake Sale
COC Grad Steps Up After Redshirt Year
College of the Canyons football student-athlete Joshua Clark knows a thing or two about stepping up.
COC Grad Steps Up After Redshirt Year
May 18: Cornhole Tourney Benefiting Samuel Dixon Health Center
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to host its second annual Cornhole Tournament Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewery.
May 18: Cornhole Tourney Benefiting Samuel Dixon Health Center
SCVNews.com