Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans

The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit’s Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).

The teens hosted a Digital Literacy Day dedicated to helping veterans navigate the modern world of technology, from smartphones and laptops to everyday digital tools.

With patience, kindness and humility, the TLC Club members guided veterans through hands-on lessons, answering questions and helping them build confidence with their devices.

What could have been a challenging or intimidating experience turned into a joyful and empowering event filled with teamwork, encouragement and smiles all around.

“Our veterans were thrilled, not just to learn, but to feel supported and seen,” said Albert Rodriguez, Marine Combat Veteran and President of the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative. “The TLC Club truly brought heart and compassion to the day, showing that meaningful connections can happen across generations.”

By the end of the event, veterans left with new digital skills and renewed confidence, while the teens gained a deeper appreciation for the service and experiences of those who served.

The TLC Club’s visit was more than a tech lesson, it was a reminder of how community, empathy and shared learning can bridge generations.

The Veteran Center of Santa Clarita provides essential services, resources and programs that support the well-being and reintegration of Santa Clarita Valley veterans. Through community partnerships and outreach events, the center continues to honor and empower those who have served the nation.

For more information on services to veterans or to offer support, visit scv-vets.org.

