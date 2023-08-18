Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board

The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the Old Town Newhall library. Teens come together to assist the library in developing and implementing programs which serve local teens and the community as well as helping to create a safe space for teens at the library.
Membership is open to tweens and teens (12-17 years old) that are in 6th-12th grade who can commit for at least one semester. Members will gain volunteer hours for attending the monthly meetings on the first Thursday of every month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, and assisting with the implementation of library programming and other activities. This group is planned and run by its members with help from the Teen Services librarians.
Other duties of this group include, but are not limited to:
– Collecting and creating content for any future TAB publications.
– Committing to assist Teen Services Library staff with programming in at least one of the following capacities: administrative/planning, marketing and/or leading/assisting on the day of the program.
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
The city of Santa Clarita's Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
The city of Santa Clarita's Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.
A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.
The William S. Hart High School Indians Football program will host an adults only Casino Night fundraiser to benefit the football program on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will be held 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at William S. Hart Park Hall, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.