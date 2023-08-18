Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board

The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the Old Town Newhall library. Teens come together to assist the library in developing and implementing programs which serve local teens and the community as well as helping to create a safe space for teens at the library.

Membership is open to tweens and teens (12-17 years old) that are in 6th-12th grade who can commit for at least one semester. Members will gain volunteer hours for attending the monthly meetings on the first Thursday of every month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, and assisting with the implementation of library programming and other activities. This group is planned and run by its members with help from the Teen Services librarians.

Other duties of this group include, but are not limited to:

– Collecting and creating content for any future TAB publications.

– Committing to assist Teen Services Library staff with programming in at least one of the following capacities: administrative/planning, marketing and/or leading/assisting on the day of the program.

Contact Beatris Bautista (Volunteer Coordinator) by email at volunteers_OTNL@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 799-6107.

