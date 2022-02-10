Tejon Ranch Conservancy

Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

By Press Release

The efforts by the Tejon Ranch Conservancy was featured recently on “Do the Math,” a twice-weekly program that help students become comfortable and even excited about math in everyday life.

The program streams live online and on Spectrum cable stations in Kern County.

The program, which aired Feb. 2, featured work on the Tejon Ranch by the staff of the Tejon Ranch Conservancy. Conservation Science manager Mitchell Coleman and Wildlife Technician intern Magaly Jurado showed how the Conservancy collects and uses data from wildlife cameras and Education Coordinator Paula Harvey demonstrated how nature journaling and observation help students better understand the use of math in scientific discovery.

In addition to solving specific math problems on the air, volunteers provide math help to students who call in. Each program highlights a business or organization and how they use math in their work.

You can get more information about Do the Math by going to their website at http://dothemathonline.net/. You may watch the episode featuring the Tejon Ranch Conservancy by clicking [here].

No Comments for : Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library

    ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library

    59 mins ago
  • Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program

    Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)

    Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)

    12 hours ago
  • April 30: Triumph Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

    April 30: Triumph Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

    17 hours ago
  • California Public Health Warns Potential Lead Levels in Some Imported Dried Plums

    California Public Health Warns Potential Lead Levels in Some Imported Dried Plums

    18 hours ago
  • Wilk Introduces Two Measures To Curb No-Bid Contracts

    Wilk Introduces Two Measures To Curb No-Bid Contracts

    19 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths

    Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths

    20 hours ago
  • Feb 10: Probation Department to Discuss Site Selection For Juvenile Detention

    Feb 10: Probation Department to Discuss Site Selection For Juvenile Detention

    21 hours ago
  • Fil-Am SCV Reveals 2022 Board of Directors, Trustees

    Fil-Am SCV Reveals 2022 Board of Directors, Trustees

    22 hours ago
  • High-Speed Rail Authority Issues 2022 Draft for Public Review

    High-Speed Rail Authority Issues 2022 Draft for Public Review

    24 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.