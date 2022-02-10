Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program

The efforts by the Tejon Ranch Conservancy was featured recently on “Do the Math,” a twice-weekly program that help students become comfortable and even excited about math in everyday life.
The program streams live online and on Spectrum cable stations in Kern County.
The program, which aired Feb. 2, featured work on the Tejon Ranch by the staff of the Tejon Ranch Conservancy. Conservation Science manager Mitchell Coleman and Wildlife Technician intern Magaly Jurado showed how the Conservancy collects and uses data from wildlife cameras and Education Coordinator Paula Harvey demonstrated how nature journaling and observation help students better understand the use of math in scientific discovery.
In addition to solving specific math problems on the air, volunteers provide math help to students who call in. Each program highlights a business or organization and how they use math in their work.
You can get more information about Do the Math by going to their website at http://dothemathonline.net/. You may watch the episode featuring the Tejon Ranch Conservancy by clicking [here].
