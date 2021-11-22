Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29

The Outlets at Tejon is hosting a nearly two-week gifting event to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.
From Monday, Nov. 29 – Friday, Dec. 10, the Outlets will make Christmas shopping extra merry by inviting guests to search for surprise gifts while they shop.
During these “12 Days of Christmas,” beautifully wrapped presents will be placed randomly throughout the shopping center in public areas outside the stores with mystery gifts inside. Gifts include thousands of dollars in Outlet gift cards, products from various Outlet retailers, a chance at the cash cube, a PlayStation 5 and four tickets to Disneyland.
Gifts will be redeemable for visitors aged 18 years and older by presenting a valid driver’s license at Guest Services in suite 170. Each eligible visitor can redeem one gift during the 12 Days of Christmas promotion. Check the Outlets’ Facebook and Instagram for hints on the timing of when gifts will be hidden.
“The Outlets at Tejon will be spreading a little extra cheer this holiday season with a fun gifting event for our customers, travelers and their families,” says Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. “We hope that these prizes and the experience put a smile on your face this winter and help make the holidays that much more special.”
About The Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.
About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.
About The Rockefeller Group
The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will be charged with making recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for financial year 2019/20.
In an effort to assist Qualifying Small Business Tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.
It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.
Tracey Carpentier, chairman of the Board of Bridge to Home, announced Thursday that the Phase I goal for Building the Bridge Capital Campaign, the community fundraising effort to construct a new permanent, year-round homeless shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley, has reached a crucial milestone.
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 12, will begin the postseason on the road vs. No. 5 San Diego Mesa College Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m., in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals, as the Cougars look to extend on the success of winning the program's 12th conference title.
