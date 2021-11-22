header image

1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
Monday, Nov 22, 2021

Outlets at TejonThe Outlets at Tejon is hosting a nearly two-week gifting event to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

From Monday, Nov. 29 – Friday, Dec. 10, the Outlets will make Christmas shopping extra merry by inviting guests to search for surprise gifts while they shop.

During these “12 Days of Christmas,” beautifully wrapped presents will be placed randomly throughout the shopping center in public areas outside the stores with mystery gifts inside. Gifts include thousands of dollars in Outlet gift cards, products from various Outlet retailers, a chance at the cash cube, a PlayStation 5 and four tickets to Disneyland.

Gifts will be redeemable for visitors aged 18 years and older by presenting a valid driver’s license at Guest Services in suite 170. Each eligible visitor can redeem one gift during the 12 Days of Christmas promotion. Check the Outlets’ Facebook and Instagram for hints on the timing of when gifts will be hidden.

“The Outlets at Tejon will be spreading a little extra cheer this holiday season with a fun gifting event for our customers, travelers and their families,” says Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. “We hope that these prizes and the experience put a smile on your face this winter and help make the holidays that much more special.”

About The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience. 

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.
﻿
About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.
