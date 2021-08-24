Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show

Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

The Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz are proud to present Unity of the Community, a cruise-in car show celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.

This event will be held outdoors at the Outlets at Tejon in the south parking lot near the solar panels. It will bring together car enthusiasts from a variety of cities and car clubs to raise funds for Kern County charity League of Dreams and is a perfect weekend outing for the entire family.

“We are looking forward to bringing car shows back to Kern County,” said Becca Bland, marketing director for the Outlets at Tejon. “Our hope is to bring people together with things we can all unite around – food, shopping, supporting our community, and of course, incredible cars!”

Come hungry to enjoy food vendors such as Pita Paradise, Gonzales Tacos, Get it Twisted (potato-based snacks), and Ricositas Sweets. With revved-up entertainment, music, merchandise vendors, Outlet shopping, awards, raffles and unique car displays, there is something for everyone at this exciting family friendly event!

This event is free to attend and open to the public. To enter your vehicle in the show with a chance to take home a trophy and a gift card, register on Eventbrite. Tickets start at only $20 per entry and give auto owners a chance to showcase their classics, hot rods, and muscle cars.

Event details:

What: Unity of the Community, cruise-in car show

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, 93203

Why: To support the unity of the car community and League of Dreams

Who: Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz

Double up on a great trip! While you are at the Outlets, be sure to stop by guest services to sign up for the Travel Tejon passport promotion for more chances to win big! Earn passport stamps with the purchase of any food, fuel, shopping, or hotel stays at the Oasis at Tejon. Visit www.tejonoutlets.com/travel-tejon for prize details and more information.

About the Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 50 retailers, a food court with local offerings, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

