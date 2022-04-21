Tejon Outlets Hosting Mother’s Day Brunch

The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to celebrate all mothers this May with its first-ever Mother’s Day weekend brunch on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are available for only $30 on Eventbrite and include delicious brunch foods, mimosas, and raffle prizes with a chance to win items from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Perfumes 4U and other brand name Outlet retailers! Turn it into a Mother’s Day shopping spree and save big with up to 65% off the Outlets 40+ stores.

“We encourage everyone to dress up and gather the whole family for this unique Mother’s Day celebration,” says Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon. “Shower your mom with a beautiful afternoon that will make her feel special and loved.”

This event will be held indoors in suite 210, next to Aeropostale, at the Outlets at Tejon, which is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203.

About The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley, and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large, plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly-traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

