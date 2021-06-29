header image

1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Tejon Outlets Preparing for Immersive Art Opening
Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021
Outlets at Tejon

After working together since the inception of the Outlets at Tejon, developers Andrew Boyle and Peter Edelmann have teamed up with Tejon Ranch Company and The Rockefeller Group to open an immersive art experience at the Outlets. The space is an expansive 11,000 square feet. Bird Dog Arts is set to officially open to the public on Friday.

The space will feature California artists of varying levels from master to new and up-and-coming. With weekly turnover of new products, Bird Dog Arts will include various kinds of pieces including paintings, sculptures, glass, jewelry, and textiles at varied price points to appeal to many different tastes and budgets.

Current artists on display include Ariah Myles Boyle, Coolie Grey, Debra Vodhanel, Joseph Heffernan and Felix Adamo but features original contemporary artwork by more than fifty California artists. Bird Dog Arts also regularly seeks out artists of varying backgrounds and skill levels to contribute to California’s creative economy. Those interested in displaying their work at the Outlets can complete an application on the Bird Dog Arts website.

“Adding Bird Dog Arts to the Outlets adds a unique element to the variety of options for our shoppers and travelers and simultaneously supports our community and local artists,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of The Outlets at Tejon.

In addition to the vast array of unique artwork, Bird Dog Arts customers can also participate in workshops that encourage creation, ingenuity, and education.

“Future plans may even include murals and event reception hosting,” says David Gordan, managing partner at Bird Dog Arts. “The options are limitless.”

About The Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group
The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.
