August 17
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
| Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Tejon Outlets

The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.

The job fair will take place at Outlets at Tejon Suite 210 (next to Aeropostale), 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy in Arvin.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend this event at the Outlets at Tejon open-air shopping center to explore a multitude of available career opportunities. Companies participating include but are not limited to: Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Kate Spade, Levi’s Outlet Store, Old Navy Outlet, Gap Outlet, Carter’s Kids & Babies, The Cosmetics Company Store, Le Creuset, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Panda Express, Charleys Philly Steaks, Chipotle, Denny’s, Shell, TA Petro, Caterpillar, and Best Western.

Attendees should dress professionally and come prepared with a resume, as several employers are looking to conduct on-the-spot interviews and have immediate openings in a wide range of fields.

The job fair is open to the entire community, is free to attend, and does not require advance registration – just show up and put your best foot forward.

About the Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 50 retailers, a food court with local offerings, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About The Tejon Commerce Center
The Tejon Ranch Commerce Center is a 20 million square foot state-of-the-art commercial/industrial development on Interstate 5 just north of the Los Angeles basin. Nearly six million square feet of industrial, commercial and retail space has already been developed, including distribution centers for IKEA, Caterpillar, Famous Footwear, L’Oreal, and Dollar General.

About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group
The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.
08-17-2021 Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
08-12-2021 VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series Takes on COVID-19 Fight
08-12-2021 JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Health, Fitness Workshops
08-05-2021 Princess Cruises Releases 2023 Alaska Cruise Schedule, Cruisetours Program
08-03-2021 Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Hart District Students to Interact with International Space Station Astronauts
Students from across the William S. Hart Union High School District will get the chance of a lifetime to interact directly with astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Hart District Students to Interact with International Space Station Astronauts
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
After a more than two-year closure, the William S. Hart Regional Park Barnyard staff and its animals were excited to welcome the public back Sunday.
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
Divers Searching Pyramid Lake After Possible Drowning
Divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Pyramid Lake due to a possible drowning Monday.
Divers Searching Pyramid Lake After Possible Drowning
Public Health Officials Report COVID-19 Cases in Castaic, West Ranch High School Cheer Teams
The cheer teams at Castaic High School and West Ranch High School experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data recently published online by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
Public Health Officials Report COVID-19 Cases in Castaic, West Ranch High School Cheer Teams
Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will return from a month-long hiatus Tuesday to review four proposed projects, including three in Canyon Country and one in Saugus.
Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 3rd Dose for COVID Vaccine Approved for Certain Immunocompromised Residents; SCV Cases Total 31,541
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 19 new deaths and 3,810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,588 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, following the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, L.A. County will begin administering third doses to those who qualify tomorrow.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 3rd Dose for COVID Vaccine Approved for Certain Immunocompromised Residents; SCV Cases Total 31,541
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Social Media Video of Alleged Abduction
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators are looking into a video that was posted to social media early Friday morning of an alleged abduction near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Social Media Video of Alleged Abduction
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
