Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair

The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.

The job fair will take place at Outlets at Tejon Suite 210 (next to Aeropostale), 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy in Arvin.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend this event at the Outlets at Tejon open-air shopping center to explore a multitude of available career opportunities. Companies participating include but are not limited to: Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Kate Spade, Levi’s Outlet Store, Old Navy Outlet, Gap Outlet, Carter’s Kids & Babies, The Cosmetics Company Store, Le Creuset, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Panda Express, Charleys Philly Steaks, Chipotle, Denny’s, Shell, TA Petro, Caterpillar, and Best Western.

Attendees should dress professionally and come prepared with a resume, as several employers are looking to conduct on-the-spot interviews and have immediate openings in a wide range of fields.

The job fair is open to the entire community, is free to attend, and does not require advance registration – just show up and put your best foot forward.

About the Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 50 retailers, a food court with local offerings, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About The Tejon Commerce Center

The Tejon Ranch Commerce Center is a 20 million square foot state-of-the-art commercial/industrial development on Interstate 5 just north of the Los Angeles basin. Nearly six million square feet of industrial, commercial and retail space has already been developed, including distribution centers for IKEA, Caterpillar, Famous Footwear, L’Oreal, and Dollar General.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

