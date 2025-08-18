Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events

From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there’s something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.

﻿See below for a current list of public access events from August through October. Events will be added through the rest of the year, so please keep an eye out for more adventures. If interested in a private tour, please email info@tejonconservancy.org.

Evening Hike – Reservoir #2

Saturday, Sept. 6

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Discover the beauty of Tejon Ranch’s largest water body on this easygoing evening hike. Reservoir two is a haven for waterfowl and a perfect spot to take in sweeping views of the Old Headquarters as the sun sinks toward the horizon. This gentle 2–3 mile walk is suitable for all ages, ideal for birdwatchers, photographers and anyone who enjoys a serene sunset in nature.

Biodiversity “Cross Ranch” Tour

Saturday, Sept. 13

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Escape the everyday and journey into the heart of Tejon Ranch on the Biodiversity “Cross Ranch” tour. This isn’t just a drive, it’s an immersive, full-day adventure through some of California’s most breathtaking and diverse landscapes. You’ll travel from the rolling grasslands and old-growth oak woodlands of the San Joaquin Desert to the rugged high country of the Tehachapi Mountains, then down into the Joshua tree-studded landscape of the Mojave Desert, all while never leaving the boundaries of Tejon Ranch. This longer tour is designed for true nature enthusiasts, offering an unparalleled opportunity to spot a wide variety of wildlife in their natural habitat and witness breathtaking views from exclusive, jaw-dropping viewpoints. Odds are, you won’t see another human besides those in your tour group all day. Don’t miss this chance to unplug, recharge and reconnect with the wild on an unforgettable journey.

Art in Nature

Sunday, Sept. 14

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In partnership with the Arts Council of Kern, we invite you to unleash your creativity in the stunning landscapes of Tejon Ranch! Join us for a special morning of artistic exploration, where you can find your muse and capture the breathtaking beauty of Tejon Canyon. Whether you love photography, sketching, drawing, or nature journaling, this is a welcoming opportunity to express yourself and connect with nature through your art. Spaces are limited and filling up quickly for this unique event, so reserve your spot today. This inspiring experience is made possible by the generous support from the California Arts Council and the Arts Council of Kern.

Big Sycamore Canyon Hike

Sunday, Sept. 21

8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ready to escape to the High Desert? Join for an unforgettable guided hike through the spectacular Big Sycamore Canyon. On this 5-6-mile journey, you’ll wander through vibrant native grasslands and beneath the shade of majestic oak and sycamore woodlands. Keep your eyes peeled for the stunning and elusive Pronghorn antelope that roam the Mojave flatlands. It’s the perfect adventure for anyone looking to discover the hidden beauty of this unique ecosystem.

Photography Workshop

Sunday, Sept. 21

8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

In partnership with the Arts Council of Kern, we invite you to join us for an inspiring day of photography at the stunning Tejon Ranch. Explore diverse locations across the ranch as you capture the breathtaking beauty of the landscape and the subtle arrival of the fall season. This is a unique opportunity to join a small group of like-minded creatives for a day of adventure, learning new techniques and connecting with nature through your lens. This event is open to all skill levels, but a camera is required. Spaces are limited and filling up quickly, so reserve your spot today. This special experience is made possible through support from the California Arts Council and the Arts Council of Kern.

White Wolf Hike

Sunday, Oct. 5

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Embark on a beautiful, guided hike through the serene blue oak woodlands of the southern San Joaquin Valley. This moderate 4-5 mile loop offers stunning views of the valley grasslands, inviting you to soak in the natural beauty of the ranch. This is a perfect opportunity to get some exercise and enjoy the peaceful scenery.

For more information and to register for any of these events visit https://www.tejonconservancy.org/.

Like this: Like Loading...