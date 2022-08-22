Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events Calendar

Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range. When the heat of summer finally fades and you begin make your plans for adventures in the outdoors, the Tejon Ranch Conservancy invites you to join one of the upcoming tours on the ranch and beyond.

Please save the dates below. Registration for fall events will open on Aug. 31. Events may be subject to change or cancellation.

Fall registration links open Aug. 31 on the Conservancy’s website here.

The Basics of Conservancy Events on Tejon Ranch:

–Hikes and tours cost $25 per person. Photography and Specialty events pricing varies.

–A minimum of five participants are required per hike or tour. Special arrangements may be made in advance for private tours please contact Public Access Coordinator Reema Hammad for more details at rhammad@tejonconservancy.org.

–The Tejon Ranch Company requires a minimum of a 12-day notice for every Conservancy event on the Ranch.

–Hikes and tours that require close-proximity travel are limited to vaccinated individuals only. Proof of vaccination may be required. Hikes and tours that do not require close-proximity travel are open to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

–Conservancy staff will provide a website to register for your event. Payment and contact information is required for all participants. The Tejon Ranch Company reviews participant lists for each event and reserves the right to deny access to any organization or individual. Non-registered guests will not be allowed onto the Ranch.

–In advance of your event, you will receive information by email about the event meeting place and time, recommended preparation for your visit, and, occasionally, notices of cancellation (ex. due to poor weather conditions or safety concerns).

–​​All events require pre-registration

–Neither pets nor smoking are not allowed on the Ranch under any circumstances, per Tejon Ranch Company Policy.

About Tejon Ranch Conservancy

The Tejon Ranch Conservancy was created as an independent, nonprofit organization by the Tejon Ranch Conservation and Land Use Agreement, signed on June 17, 2008, by the Tejon Ranch Company. The Conservancy oversees the conservation planning, protection and management of the 240,000 acres of conserved Tejon Ranch lands. At 270,000 acres, Tejon Ranch is the largest contiguous private property in California. Straddling the Tehachapi Mountains, it lies at the convergence of four of California’s 10 major ecological regions: Great Central Valley, Sierra Nevada, Mojave Desert and Southwestern California. Tejon Ranch provides the only corridor for wildlife movements between vast tracts of protected lands.

To support the work of the Conservancy and its work in protecting this unique and important ecological resource you can become a member here.

