Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events Calendar

Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range. When the heat of summer finally fades and you begin make your plans for adventures in the outdoors, the Tejon Ranch Conservancy invites you to join one of the upcoming tours on the ranch and beyond.
Please save the dates below. Registration for fall events will open on Aug. 31. Events may be subject to change or cancellation.
Fall registration links open Aug. 31 on the Conservancy’s website here.
The Basics of Conservancy Events on Tejon Ranch:
–Hikes and tours cost $25 per person. Photography and Specialty events pricing varies.
–A minimum of five participants are required per hike or tour. Special arrangements may be made in advance for private tours please contact Public Access Coordinator Reema Hammad for more details at rhammad@tejonconservancy.org.
–The Tejon Ranch Company requires a minimum of a 12-day notice for every Conservancy event on the Ranch.
–Hikes and tours that require close-proximity travel are limited to vaccinated individuals only. Proof of vaccination may be required. Hikes and tours that do not require close-proximity travel are open to everyone regardless of vaccination status.
–Conservancy staff will provide a website to register for your event. Payment and contact information is required for all participants. The Tejon Ranch Company reviews participant lists for each event and reserves the right to deny access to any organization or individual. Non-registered guests will not be allowed onto the Ranch.
–In advance of your event, you will receive information by email about the event meeting place and time, recommended preparation for your visit, and, occasionally, notices of cancellation (ex. due to poor weather conditions or safety concerns).
–All events require pre-registration
–Neither pets nor smoking are not allowed on the Ranch under any circumstances, per Tejon Ranch Company Policy.
About Tejon Ranch Conservancy
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy was created as an independent, nonprofit organization by the Tejon Ranch Conservation and Land Use Agreement, signed on June 17, 2008, by the Tejon Ranch Company. The Conservancy oversees the conservation planning, protection and management of the 240,000 acres of conserved Tejon Ranch lands. At 270,000 acres, Tejon Ranch is the largest contiguous private property in California. Straddling the Tehachapi Mountains, it lies at the convergence of four of California’s 10 major ecological regions: Great Central Valley, Sierra Nevada, Mojave Desert and Southwestern California. Tejon Ranch provides the only corridor for wildlife movements between vast tracts of protected lands.
To support the work of the Conservancy and its work in protecting this unique and important ecological resource you can become a member here.
A fun event that will have something for everyone. The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes.
The complete works of nationally recognized editorial cartoonist Randy Wicks, who drew pointed and poignant illustrations of local and worldwide life for The Signal, have been donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
On the 4th of July, the Santa Clarita Runners Club sponsored its annual Independence Day Classic. The Santa Clarita Runners Club has been hosting the Independence Day Classic for 38 years. It is the community’s oldest and largest ongoing race. Each year the club donates proceeds from the event to the high school cross-country teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium "Chasing the High" Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., that will focus on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 211 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 25 deaths and 7,924 new cases countywide.
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that he secured an additional $1.4 million in private funding for teachers in California high schools to help deliver financial literacy courses.
Valencia based H2scan, a world leader in providing sensors for hydrogen economy applications with electric utilities, energy and industrial markets, today announced it has hired Jordan Ferguson to direct the company’s expansion in Europe as the company broadens its focus into the growing hydrogen economy and additionally, Jeff Donato who will lead the expansion of H2scan’s impact in the power industry for hydrogen safety and reliability.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by joining the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a Bridgeport Community Listening Session on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The session will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary School in the Multi-purpose Room, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
