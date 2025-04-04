header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Leadership Transition Announced
Friday, Apr 4, 2025
Tejon Ranch

After three successful years guiding the Tejon Ranch Conservancy, Executive Director Jaron Cramer will be stepping down from his position effective Friday, April 18.

Cramer and his family will be relocating to Minnesota to be closer to extended family.

The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has announced Mitchell Coleman, the Conservation Science Director, has agreed to serve as Interim Executive Director.

Coleman’s deep understanding of the conservation programs and Tejon Ranch generally, his scientific expertise and his strong relationships with the Conservancy’s partners make him ideally suited to maintain the Conservancy’s momentum. He has a graduate education from California State University, Bakersfield, and has been stewarding resources on the Ranch for nearly a decade.

Under Cramer’s leadership, working closely with Coleman, the Conservancy has made significant progress in recent years. The Conservancy has advanced the Tejon Creek Watershed Enhancement Project to improve riparian habitat, enabled a range of scientific research projects within the conserved lands, established a matching grant opportunity that maximizes donors’ contributions (including major support from the Tejon Ranch Company) and secured critical grant funds for important resource-protecting projects from local foundations, businesses and government partners.

To strengthen community ties, the Conservancy has also expanded public access programs, continued nature education collaboration with local schools and relocated offices to Bakersfield.

These accomplishments have substantially strengthened the Conservancy’s impact and furthered its mission to preserve this extraordinary landscape.

“The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has become a significant part of my life, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together,” said Cramer. “My gratitude extends to every person who has made these past three years so professionally and personally fulfilling, our dedicated staff, our Board of Directors, our donors and funders including the Tejon Ranch Company, our volunteers, and our community partners. It has been an honor to serve as your Executive Director, and I will always remain a passionate advocate for the Tejon Ranch Conservancy and its vital mission.”

The Tejon Ranch Conservancy was created as an independent nonprofit organization by the Tejon Ranch Conservation and Land Use Agreement, signed on June 17, 2008, by the Tejon Ranch Company, Audubon California, the Endangered Habitats League, Natural Resources Defense Council, Planning and Conservation League, and Sierra Club.

For more information on the Tejon Ranch Conservancy visit www.tejonconservancy.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Opens Online Merchandise Store
Residents wanting to wear their Santa Clarita pride can now shop online at the city of Santa Clarita City Store. The store offers a variety of city-branded merchandise options, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, totes and more.
Santa Clarita Opens Online Merchandise Store
Travel the World in 2025 with the Celebrate Passport
Explore the world by traveling to the Canyon Country Community Center for the Celebrate event series. Experience different customs and cultures, no plane ticket needed.
Travel the World in 2025 with the Celebrate Passport
April 8: City Council to Discuss Letter on LASD Vacancies to County Supes
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, April 8 at City Hall to consider sending a letter, signed by all city council members, to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors regarding Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy vacancies and encouraging the board to make investments in enhancing LASD retention and strengthening recruitment efforts.
April 8: City Council to Discuss Letter on LASD Vacancies to County Supes
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
April 7: Native Voices to Perform at CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Theatre will host Native Voices, the only professional theatre company in the United States devoted to bringing Indigenous playwrights, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, to perform “To Indigeneity and Beyond!”
April 7: Native Voices to Perform at CSUN
Golden Valley Student Wins CSF Seymour Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Anthony Eslao, a senior at Golden Valley High School, has been awarded the distinguished California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award. Additionally, Matthew Thomas De Guzman, also from Golden Valley, has been recognized as a Seymour Award finalist.
Golden Valley Student Wins CSF Seymour Award
Schiavo Joins Forces with Rivas to Expedite Housing Development
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s bill, D-Chatsworth, the Expediting State Housing Permits Act (AB 301) was passed as part of a major package of housing legislation aimed at tackling the state’s housing crisis.
Schiavo Joins Forces with Rivas to Expedite Housing Development
DWR April Snow Survey Shows California at 110% of Average
The Department of Water Resources conducted the all-important April snow survey on Wednesday, April 2, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station.
DWR April Snow Survey Shows California at 110% of Average
April 26: ‘The Beat Goes On’ Master Chorale Cabaret & Cabernet Benefit
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner and song atthe annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “The Beat Goes On,” on Saturday, April 26, 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 26: ‘The Beat Goes On’ Master Chorale Cabaret & Cabernet Benefit
April 8: ‘Alice’s Looking Glass’ Craft Session at Valencia Library
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 for a "Alice's Looking Glass" crafting session.
April 8: ‘Alice’s Looking Glass’ Craft Session at Valencia Library
April 24: Monarch Beauty Academy Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Monarch Beauty Academy, Thursday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
April 24: Monarch Beauty Academy Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Lowery Named First Team All-American
For the third year in a row, The Master's University's basketball player Kaleb Lowery has been named an NAIA All-American, this time on the First Team.
Lowery Named First Team All-American
Lief Labs Launches 2025 Brand Boost Guide
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the launch of its 2025 Brand Boost Guide which offers tips, guidance and resources to support dietary supplement brands in identifying potential sales growth and risk management strategies.
Lief Labs Launches 2025 Brand Boost Guide
Mustangs Complete Sweep on Arizona Trip
The Master's University men's volleyball team completed the sweep of its old rival with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 controlling of the Arizona Christian Firestorm Saturday afternoon, March 29 in Glendale, Arizona.
Mustangs Complete Sweep on Arizona Trip
Jason Gibbs | Celebrate Arbor Day in Santa Clarita
Arbor Day is more than just a celebration, it’s a commitment to our future. Every year, communities across the world come together to plant trees, promote environmental stewardship and enhance the landscapes that make our cities and towns more beautiful and livable.
Jason Gibbs | Celebrate Arbor Day in Santa Clarita
April 30: Deadline for Comments on Floodplain Management
April 30 will be the final day for submitting comments regarding the updating of Los Angeles County Floodplain Management.
April 30: Deadline for Comments on Floodplain Management
April 8: Supes to Consider Altadena One-Stop Recovery Permitting Center
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 8 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear recommendations on establishing a unified permitting authority for the Altadena One-Stop Recovery Permitting Center relating to properties impacted by the Eaton Fire.
April 8: Supes to Consider Altadena One-Stop Recovery Permitting Center
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
April 7-14: CHP MEP for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide initiative that highlights the dangers of distracted driving and promotes safer driving habits.
April 7-14: CHP MEP for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits
One of the things that makes the city of Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play, is the wide range of amenities we offer our community.
Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits
County Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report
Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.
County Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report
CSUN Family Kitchen Project Gives Food Coupons to Families During Summer
The ability to put nutritious food on the table is one of the most important and pressing matters that low-income families face daily. 
CSUN Family Kitchen Project Gives Food Coupons to Families During Summer
The Cube Ice, Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The Cube Ice, Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner
