Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments

Tejon Ranch Conservancy – a nonprofit land trust – looks back on the its past accomplishments. Below is a full statement from the organization:

“As 2023 comes to a close, we are reflecting on the incredible accomplishments of the Tejon Ranch Conservancy over the past 15 years. Since 2008, when the historic Ranch-wide Agreement permanently protected 90% of Tejon Ranch’s 270,000 acres, the Conservancy has worked tirelessly to preserve, enhance, and restore the natural beauty, biodiversity, and ecosystem values of this crown jewel among California’s natural gems.

“Over the years, we’ve documented thousands of native species, observed rare natural phenomenon, improved habitat for plants and wildlife, and prevented the spread of invasives threatening to disturb the Ranch’s ecosystems.

“In addition to the scientific study and stewardship of the Ranch’s natural resources, we’ve had the honor of welcoming thousands of guests to explore the conserved lands of Tejon. Whether enjoying a hike in the high country, an adventure from valley-to-valley on a cross-Ranch safari, or a walk through the wonders of a wildflower bloom, we know that our visitors experience the awe and connection to the natural world that is so lacking in our day-to-day lives.

“Among our greatest accomplishments is the spark of curiosity that Tejon has inspired in thousands of students who’ve joined us for science and outdoor education programs on the Ranch. Many students who’ve attended our programs, especially those who’ve completed internships with the Conservancy, have gone on to pursue rewarding careers in science and natural resources.

“We’ve achieved so much together over the past 15 years, and it’s time to honor our shared accomplishments while looking toward an even brighter future in 2024 and beyond.

“﻿We’ve set an ambitious goal: raise $15,000 by the end of the year in honor of our 15-year anniversary. All gifts made between now and December 31st will be matched dollar-for-dollar, effectively doubling the impact of your contribution!

“Your donation will directly support our ongoing conservation efforts, habitat restoration, educational programs, and much more. With your help, we can continue to preserve this unique and invaluable piece of California’s natural heritage for generations to come.

“Here’s how you can join us in celebrating our 15 years of success:

– Make a contribution today by visiting our secure donation page here.

– Spread the word! Share our mission and this exciting opportunity with your friends and family on social media and via email.

– Encourage them to double their impact as well.

– Consider becoming a sustaining donor. Your monthly contribution provides reliable support for our ongoing initiatives.

– Get involved as a volunteer or member. Your time and dedication are invaluable resources in our mission to protect Tejon Ranch.

“Every dollar counts, and your generosity will help us reach our year-end goal while commemorating this significant anniversary. Thank you for being a vital part of our conservation community and for your commitment to preserving the natural wonders of Tejon Ranch.

“Wishing you a wonderful start to the new year!”

Sincerely,

All of us at the Tejon Ranch Conservancy

Make your matched year-end gift today [here].

Tejon Ranch Conservancy is a 501c3 nonprofit land trust. Its mission is to preserve, enhance and restore the native biodiversity and ecosystem values of Tejon Ranch and the Tehachapi Range for the benefit of California’s future generations. For more information, visit tejonconservancy.org.

