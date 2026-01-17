Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs

The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has published its calendar of nature programs it will host in February.

Joaquin Flats Hike

Sunday, Feb. 8

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Experience the beauty of the oak woodlands at Joaquin Flat, a picturesque rolling plateau that provides a vantage point overlooking the southern San Joaquin Valley. This moderately to highly challenging hike spans approximately 6 to 7 miles and involves an elevation gain of around 1,000 feet.

Register at www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/joaquin-flat-hike.

Art in Nature

Saturday, Feb. 21

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tejon Canyon

Immerse yourself in the beauty of the natural world at Art in Nature, where you will explore the art of nature through drawing and painting. This gathering welcomes participants of all skill levels, whether you are a seasoned artist or just starting your creative journey.

The group will venture out to two picturesque locations where you can capture the scenery and your personal experiences on paper. Bring your favorite materials and an open heart.

Register at www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/art-in-nature-3.

Family Nature Walk

Saturday, Feb. 28

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

White Wolf

This is a fun family nature walk at Tejon Ranch. Explore the beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife on a guided tour through lush areas where you can see native plants.

This event is great for families of all ages. You will connect with nature and learn about conservation and the unique ecosystems in the region. Remember to bring your binoculars for birdwatching and your cameras to capture the beauty around you.

Register at www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/family-nature-walk.

For more information about all upcoming events visit tejonconservancy.org/Calendar.

The Tejon Ranch Conservancy is a 501c3 non-profit land trust with the mission to work to preserve, enhance and restore the native biodiversity and ecosystem values of Tejon Ranch and the Tehachapi Range for the benefit of California’s future generations.

For more information visit tejonconservancy.org.

